BREAKING: Raiders Take Massive Hit Ahead of First Game
The Las Vegas Raiders took a huge blow going into their Week 1 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce told reporters on Friday that defensive end Malcolm Koonce will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Koonce had appeared on Thursday's injury report, having been listed as "limited" in Thursday's practice with a knee injury.
The fourth-year Raider was perhaps the team's most improved player last season, totaling 43 tackles, nine for losses and 8.0 sacks while playing in all 17 games. He made 11 starts.
Coach Pierce addressed the media on Thursday; below is a partial transcript from his presser:
Q: You guys obviously know the Chargers well. What do you look for when you look at a Jim Harbaugh coached team?
Coach Pierce: "A well-coached team, physical, get after it. Everywhere he goes, he wins. Ultimate respect for [Jim] Harbaugh and what he's done in the past, both in the collegiate and professionally."
Q: How much does it change the preparation process? You know what Jim Harbaugh's done in the past including the college, but it's a new staff, how much do you change that preparation process?
Coach Pierce: "I think it's just a little difficult this time, because we haven't seen anything on film. In preseason, they didn't play any of their starters, a lot of guys didn't show up on tape. So, you have to go back into the archives, right? You have a little bit of Michigan, you have maybe some Baltimore, some Niners stuff you can look at. But at the end of the day, we're going to have to make some adjustments in the game, and that's what we're prepared to do."
Q: Any update on Brock Bowers, is he going to be at practice?
Coach Pierce: "Yes, he's going to be at practice ready to go. We’re good to go."
Q: You mentioned having to make adjustments. You've coached almost double-digit games now as a head coach, what have you learned the most about that process, about what it takes to pull off those adjustments in games?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, just you have to be prepared, and you have to think ahead. I mean, there's a lot of things that's going to come up in this game, either through personnel, scheme, a player with, 'What's his role', and then you find out at halftime. And that's what we really spent the last two weeks on, even before this upcoming week. Going into the Niners, we were already kind of dialed in on the Chargers. I think, for all of us as a staff, and myself included, just to keep pounding away on film and go back as far as we can. And you don't want to chase ghosts, right? You don't go back and look at the 2011 season with [Jim] Harbaugh, but maybe you do. And those two gentlemen have been around each other, him and Greg Roman. So, with any little tidbits we can do, we have a pretty good staff upstairs that does a great job of breaking down film. And then, listen, at the day, you have to make the adjustments, and the players have to be able to adapt to it."
Q: Did you guys select team captains yet?
Coach Pierce: "We'll probably do that later on this week."
Q: Is there a difference for you personally being a permanent coach in your first game this weekend versus the games you coached last year as interim?
Coach Pierce: "No, I'm approaching the exact same way, to be honest. I mean, when I got the interim, I wasn't trying to give it up. So, in my head I was permanent. I know what the tag said. So no, no different than my approach. I do have more time prepared, though, obviously, when that happened last year, I was in a 72–96-hour window to get ready for a game. This has been a lot different, preparing, going through a whole calendar year, going through the off season, going through training camp, just the process with [Tom] Telesco as well as with ourroster, and really, more importantly, our coordinators,right? Just coming up like, 'What do we want to be? What's our identity, what's our DNA? What do we want it to look like and sound like when you guys watch us play on Sundays?'"
Q: You talked about the respect you have for Coach Harbaugh and you guys were both linked to thisjob during the off season. Do you internalize that different from a coach's perspective now, where maybe as a player, that would be bulletin board material, further motivate you as a player, and it's different now as a coach?
Coach Pierce: "No, ultimate perspective I'm getting – if it's between me and [Jim] Harbaugh, that's not a bad thing. AP is standing here, though."
Q: Will Brock Bowers be back at practice and is he expected to be ready to go for Sunday?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, ready to go."
Q: After your first game as interim coach against the Giants, now coming back to LA against the Chargers, is that giving you any other kind of special meaning for you being that you're facing like kind of a home crowd, home team in LA?
Coach Pierce: "No, it is cool going back home. But it's not about Antonio Pierce, it's about the Raiders. We're trying to get our first divisional win against a really good opponent, who's going to be motivated, well coached, physical, tough. I mean, we got to bring our hard hats. So, this is not about me going back home. I could go back home whenever I want to in the offseason, this is a business trip and that's how we're approaching it."
Q: Any update on Jackson Powers-Johnson? Is he playing on Sunday?
Coach Pierce: "I mean, he's ready to go, he's practicing. We'll see how that works out."
Q: In the past you talked about your welcome to the NFL moment. Do you remember your first week one as an NFL player? Just kind of like what's going through your mind and specifically how it kind of relates to your players this week now.
