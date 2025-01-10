BREAKING: Scathing Take on Brady's Role in Raiders' Coaching Search
There is little trust in Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback-turned- Fox Sports broadcaster-turned-owner has received criticism for pulling double duty with his ownership and broadcasting gigs.
Brady received a lot of negative attention for doing both before he was even an official owner of the Raiders. With the Raiders' offseason and the postseason heating up, the noise is getting louder. The former quarterback is in the driver's seat leading the Raiders' search for a quarterback and head coach.
That simple fact has caused a stir among the media who question his integrity in doing both jobs. Those that were loud are beginning to reach incessant levels, calling for Brady's broadcasting gig or making him pick one or the other.
NBC Sports' Mike Florio might be at the forefront of this fervor, declaring that Brady's roles have created a massive conflict of interest.
"Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is involved in his team’s search for a coach. Fox broadcaster Tom Brady will be working postseason games involving one or more of the candidates to be hired to be his team’s next coach," Florio wrote. "Moreover, there’s a difference between impropriety and the appearance of impropriety. ... it just looks and feels off.
"Beyond Brady’s pregame communications with Raiders coaching candidates, consider his in-game remarks about them. Will he pull punches on criticizing them if they do something he thinks is stupid? Will he excessively praise them? Will he comment on their futures as potential head coaches? Will he mention the Raiders are interested? Will he disclose to the Fox audience that he owns roughly 10 percent of the team? (Has he ever?) In post-standards America, few seem to care about this. More should. The NFL should require Brady to pick a lane. Brady should do it on his own. We keep thinking the league is hoping he eventually will. To date, he seems to be oblivious about the minefield through he’s strolling. Which means either that he has less self-awareness than Michael Scott or that Brady is hyperaware of the fact that he can do whatever the hell he wants."
