BREAKING: Social Media Reacts to the First Week of Raiders Firings
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a major shake up in the organization in the offseason.
After another disappointing season in Las Vegas, which saw the team go 4-13 and winless in the AFC West, change is to come.
During the week owner Mark Davis decided to move on from first year head coach Antonio Pierce. Then the move that surprised many was a couple of days later when Davis also moved on from general manager Tom Telesco.
Pierce could not overcome all the injuries to key players all season but he did have the SiIver and Black playing hard all year. Telesco filled the roster with young talent that showed promise. But it was not enough for both guys to bring them back for their second year as a combo.
As the season was winding down, Raider Nation seemed split on whether they would like to see Pierce come back for his second season as head coach. Now you have fans with mixed reactions after the firings of Pierce and Telesco.
Now that the search is on for the next head coach and general manager of the Silver and Black minority owner Tom Brady has joined Davis in finding the right guy.
Brady is expected to have a huge say in who the next man is to lead the Raiders. Davis made that clear throughout the season when asked about what influence will Brady have in the offseason.
The Raiders have multiple former and current coaches as candidates for the job. They will take their time during the interview and hiring process and make sure they make the right decision.
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby shared his thoughts on turning the franchise around with a new head coach next season.
"We have really good players on this team," said Crosby. "No, we are not a complete roster at the moment, we know that and we need to build and continue to build this thing. That is the harsh reality. But at the end of the day, if you have the right people the right culture, and the right mindset across the board. When it comes to, I will do anything to win, type of attitude, those types of people around. You can turn around good."
