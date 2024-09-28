Browns Looking to Prevent Raiders' Minshew 'From Getting Hot'
Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns can be expected to be a tough, hard-fought contest.
Each side is looking to respond positively to tough losses and get back to .500 in this early stage of the season.
For Cleveland's defense, the main task will be limiting Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who can catch fire when he gets in a groove.
"He's a gunslinger," said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. "When he gets hot, he can be really darn good and like you saw last week, he can make it into a shootout, quick."
Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also noted the emphasis on preventing Minshew from finding a rhythm.
"[H]e does have good mobility," Schwartz said. "Generally, ball's coming out either really fast or he's holding it a long time. We have to take advantage of the opportunities when he gives us chances. ... Holding down the explosives, keeping him from moving the sticks with his feet on third down and buying time on first and second down to make big plays down the field. All that goes into consideration. He's one of those guys, he can get hot and we have to keep him from getting hot."
Minshew won't have Davante Adams or Michael Mayer to throw to on Sunday, but he still has plenty of options that Cleveland will look to keep him from getting the ball to.
"He gets the ball out fast," said Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. " ... That's always good, especially when you have the options like he does. He has a lot of guys around him. Good tight ends, good wide receivers, fast wide receivers and solid backs.
Overall, the Browns are not going to be overlooking the Raiders' quarterback when they come into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
"He's a playmaker, has played a lot in this league, has seen a lot in this league, has great skill players around him," said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. "I think very highly of him."
Minshew will be looking to bounce back from an underwhelming Week 3 performance and remind everyone why he got the QB1 job on Sunday.
