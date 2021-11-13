Cam Newton Returns to Panthers

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has come full circle in his 11th season, returning to the Carolina Panthers.

Despite what was an unideal parting between 11-year veteran quarterback Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, the three-time Pro Bowler has found his way back to the organization.

Newton comes off a single-season stint in New England, where he threw for 177.1 yards per game, the worst mark of his career.

The 2015 MVP was selected first overall by Carolina in the 2011 NFL Draft. He went on to win the league Offensive Rookie of the Year award, averaging 253.2 passing yards per game with 21 passing touchdowns. He also threw for a total of 4,051 passing yards, the best of his career.

The Rookie also made his first Pro Bowl appearance that season.

In 2015, Newton recorded a career-best 99.4 QB rating. He had a phenomenal year while leading Carolina to a 15-1 regular-season record and ultimately, received his first and only league MVP award. He went on to lead the Panthers all the way to the Super Bowl, where Carolina was bested by Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

Newton led one more winning season for Carolina in 2017, but the Panthers were bounced by the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round.

He made one more full-season attempt the next season, but the team finished 7-9, missing the postseason.

In the 2020 offseason, Newton was given permission by the organization to seek a trade. Carolina was unable to settle on a deal with any team and ended up releasing the quarterback.

With Sam Darnold on the injured reserve list, Newton will have a chance to jump right back into the driver seat to lead Carolina's offense for the rest of this season.

