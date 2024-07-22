Can Any Raiders Challenge Spillane as Tackles Leader?
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest steals in the 2023 free agency period when they signed linebacker Robert Spillane to a two-year, $7-million contract.
Spillane immediately became the team’s middle linebacker, and his impact was obvious. He had the best season of his career, posting a personal-best 148 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, three and a half sacks, and three interceptions.
The Raiders figure to be one of the best defenses in the NFL this season after a tremendous finish to the 2023 season, and Spillane will be a major reason for that. The question is, will Spillane lead the team in tackles again? Or will a new player take the crown?
Let’s take a look at a few potential players who could challenge Spillane for that title.
The first and most obvious candidate to come close to Spillane is fellow linebacker Divine Deablo. Finally healthy, Deablo had his first 100-plus-tackle season as a Raider in 2023, posting 106. He could have had more had he not missed two games.
Deablo is an incredibly athletic player. As a former defensive back, he can cover a lot of ground quickly. He also doesn’t miss many tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Deablo posted just a 5.4% missed tackle rate.
If he can continue his progression as a linebacker and play a full 17-game season, Deablo can be the team’s leading tackler.
Another candidate is safety Marcus Epps. He is excellent at diagnosing plays and sniffing out the run, which allowed him to have nearly 100 tackles two seasons ago as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Epps did not have the year he hoped for in 2023 after an excellent 2022, but a bounce-back season is entirely within reach. He is a great run defender who is solid in coverage, which should allow him to consistently make plays around the ball.
If Epps can bounce back, he could surprise many people by leading the team in tackles.
The final candidate is defensive end Maxx Crosby. While defensive ends do not typically post a lot of tackles, Crosby is an exception.
Crosby posted 90 tackles last season, leading all defensive ends. He has led the league in tackles for loss in each of the previous two seasons, an impressive feat.
While it may be tough for Crosby to have as many opportunities to make plays on the ball as some of the linebackers and defensive backs on the team, we shouldn’t put anything past him. If someone says Crosby can’t do something, he will try his hardest to prove them wrong.
There are plenty of legitimate candidates who could unseat Spillane as the team’s tackles leader. However, all the Raiders defenders want the same thing: to win as many games as possible.
