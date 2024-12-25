Can Raiders' Bowers Chase Down Offensive ROY Votes?
The Las Vegas Raiders can hold their head up high for one reason this season: Brock Bowers. Bowers has been the firestarter and offensive powerhouse for this Raiders offense in 2024, but could he continue to push toward getting Offensive Rookie of the Year votes in the final two weeks?
Bowers has set both franchise and NFL rookie records this season, as he has had one of the biggest breakout years in the NFL this year. Totaling 11 receptions in the Raider's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars that added to his season receiving yard total, Bowers has a case to be made to be the award recipient.
On the season, Bowers has 101 receptions, which places him in a second-place tie, 1,067 receiving yards, which ranks him eighth, has received four touchdowns, and averages 10.6 yards per reception. Bowers' six-foot-four, 230-pound frame not only adds value to his size advantage, but he is also light on his feet.
While Bowers gains the most attention for the Raiders in mainstream media, there are other Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates who have a claim to the award as well. Rookie quarterback for the Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels, and rookie quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Bo Nix, is Bowers' biggest competition.
Daniels' and the Commander's Week 16 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles may have boosted the likelihood of Daniels' chances at bringing in the award. On the season, Daniels has thrown for 3,303 passing yards, which ranks him 14th among quarterbacks, and has thrown 22 touchdowns.
On the other end of the quarterback duo leading the way in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting would be Bo Nix. Nix has totaled 3,235 passing yards on the season, which ranks him 18th among quarterbacks, and has thrown 22 touchdowns, elevating his claim to the award.
While Bowers does not have as much control over this prestigious award, especially given two elite quarterbacks showing they want that award just as much, Bowers' season is one to never forget. Landing in Las Vegas seemed to be a match made in heaven for both Bowers and the Raiders organization.
With two games left on the season, Bowers, Daniels, and Nix all have opportunities to shake up the landscape of this award decision. Bowers and the Raiders are set to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.
