Can Raiders Maintain AFC West Success in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders are fired up about the 2024 season after the way they ended the 2023 season.
The Raiders had several high points in 2023, including defeating the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in four seasons and dropping a franchise-record 63 points against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Those high points came against the Raiders’ AFC West rivals, which made those moments even sweeter. The Raiders went 4-2 against their division in 2023, their best record since 2020.
If the Raiders want to return to the postseason in 2024, they will have to maintain that success against their division.
Can the Raiders keep up their stellar play against the AFC West in 2024?
Let’s break down the Raiders’ match-ups with the Chiefs, Chargers and Denver Broncos.
The Raiders open the season against the Chargers. Los Angeles begins the Jim Harbaugh era after a lackluster few years under Brandon Staley.
Justin Herbert is still its quarterback but is coming off an offseason injury. If he can get back healthy, he should still be dangerous to have a big game.
The Raiders split with the Chargers in 2023, but as the Chargers hit the reset button under Harbaugh, Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders have a chance to win both games this year.
They face the Chargers again to end the season. At that point, the Chargers could focus more on draft position than the postseason.
The Raiders will have both Chiefs games circled on the schedule. They pulled off the upset on Christmas Day last year, something Pierce instilled in the team from the beginning.
The Chiefs are coming off of back-to-back Super Bowl championships and trying to make it a third, which has never been done before. Can the Raiders stand in their way?
The Raiders may have made a mistake when they insulted Patrick Mahomes with the Kermit the Frog doll. Poking one of the best quarterbacks to ever play football may not be a good idea.
If that does not light a fire in Mahomes, the Raiders have a shot to pull off another upset.
The Raiders have owned the Broncos for years. They have won the last eight games against Denver.
Sean Payton enters his second season in charge of the Broncos, and rookie Bo Nix takes over as the starting quarterback. Can the Broncos bounce back from a few years of disappointing play with a fresh face leading the way?
The Raiders have a great chance to replicate last year’s record against the AFC West and, if they do that, potentially return to the postseason.
