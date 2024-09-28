Can Raiders Take Advantage of Banged-Up Browns?
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) will face the Cleveland Browns (1-2) at home in Week 4, searching for a win in a bounce-back spot against a team that is struggling to keep players healthy on the offensive side of the ball. Both teams are vying for a .500 record after four weeks.
The Browns are without several starting pieces on the offensive line and skill position players. Big names such as tight end David Njoku and linemen Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin have all been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Njoku is out for the third week in a row dealing with an ankle injury while Wills and Conklin are both still recovering from knee injuries they suffered at the end of the 2023 season.
Ranking eighth-worst in the NFL with 16.7 points per game, the Browns have struggled to score this season, and it will not get any easier with multiple offensive linemen and its star tight end being sidelined.
The Raiders have had their fair share of defensive injuries this season but will have enough healthy pieces to take advantage of a thin Browns offense.
All-pro defensive end Maxx Crosby has been ruled out for Sunday's game, which is a massive blow to the defense. The edge rush will heavily rely on second-year defensive end Tyree Wilson to disrupt quarterback Deshaun Watson with a banged-up running game.
Running back Jerome Ford was limited in practice on Friday after rushing for just 37 yards on 10 carries last week in a loss to the New York Giants. Ford is the main back as Nick Chubb continues to recover from a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season.
Backup running back D'onta Foreman will join Ford in the backfield and will take a bulk of the running game as Ford is limited and third-string back Pierre Strong has also been ruled out for this week.
Even with the third-worst rushing defense in the league, a limited rush attack will favor the Raiders, considering the Browns will be forced to throw the ball more, which has not been their strong suit.
If the Raiders defense can hold the Browns to under 100 yards rushing and force two turnovers, they will be in good shape for a second win of the season, moving back to a .500 record.
