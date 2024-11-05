Can the Raiders Catch a Break with Season Spiraling?
From hopes of coming into this season to compete, the Las Vegas Raiders were once again on the receiving end of a blowout, losing 41-24 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Gardner Minshew II threw 124 yards, with a 58.8% completion percentage in Sunday's loss, but Antonio Pierce's Raiders look to be on a losing streak without an end in sight. Not only did they lose, but they did give the struggling Bengals a chance to work things out during a live game as well.
The Raiders need to figure out their quarterback situation, but the decision to bring back Antonio Pierce may be one that might be biting them in the backside. Both head coach and quarterback positions are not set in stone for this Raiders squad; the future seems far away.
If there were any upsides to this season, the Raiders could be in contention for the number one overall draft pick, one in which fans would like to see a franchise player come to the team.
There is more to fix for this team before fans can get behind their squad. Fans coming into this season had hopes of a potential playoff push coming off of second-half success last season, but the play these fans have endured thus far into the season is not one to brag about.
Fans can hold onto that victory in week two over the Baltimore Ravens, but that was 7 weeks ago. Looking past that game, the Raiders have gone 1-6 since, while the Raven's current record is above .500 at 6-3.
If the Raiders wanted to be competitive, they would need to have Minshew in games where he can get reps and have enough success in games to keep the team in the game and give him some confidence that his coach trusts him.
Minshew has been benched 3 times already this season; he surely can't bode well for the self-confidence of the quarterback.
Looking ahead at the schedule for this struggling team, the Raiders have a by-week in Week 10 and come back in Week 11 against another struggling team, the Miami Dolphins (2-7).
