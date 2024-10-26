Changes Could Be on Their Way for Raiders During Bye Week
The way this season has gone for the Las Vegas Raiders, things could get worse at the bye week in two weeks.
The Raiders are facing their divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, this week, and in Week 9, they will have to travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. Two very tough matchups. There's a good chance Las Vegas could face a 2-7 record heading into its bye week.
If this Raiders offense continues to struggle under Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, what will Coach Antonio Pierce do? If the Raiders are about "Just Win Baby," coach Pierce will have to make a move to improve this offense.
And it does not get easier for the Raiders coming out of the bye week. They will travel to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs once again on Black Friday.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed possible moves the Raiders could make on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think he [AP] is going to look to make some changes of some sort," Trezevant said. "How significant those changes are, I am not quite sure. I think if the bye week is a little later in the season, those changes might be a little bit more drastic, but with where it is, I think he is going to take a measured approach. But what I do think is going to happen, is they are going to do everything they can to get better over the bye week. I think they are going to go 2-7 entering the bye week. If they come out of the bye week and nothing is changed, I think something major is going to happen.
"It is pretty amazing to me if they go into the bye week 2-7 and there are not some changes," Carpenter said. "If you are AP, you are trying to put something on the table quick that says, 'Look I got this turned around. We are going in a good direction.' I think coming out of the bye, if they are 2-7, I will be shocked."
The Raiders will have to figure out the offense quickly if they want any chance of making a second-half turnaround. We know what this Raiders defense brings to the table, now we need the offense to join.
