Changes in College Football Turning It Professional, Better for the NFL
Last week, the NCAA reached a settlement of nearly $3 billion dollars in damages and to pay college athletes. With the settlement, the NCAA is going to change like we never seen it before.
In the latest "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast" our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. was join by editor and publisher of the Spun Matt Hladik to talk about the NCAA settlement.
"I had a good friend of mine who is a college ad, tell me that the sport as we know it is done..." said Carpenter Sr. "In the pros at least you have contacts. You know a guy is going to be there three years, two, years, one year. People now can quit after two games. You are seeing big time recruits that will commit four times because people up their NIL offer. I want to make it clear it is the adult that ruins the game, not the kids. I think they should get everything they could get. He says the NCAA as we know it, it never going to be the same. That there is basically it is going to be divided up, are the players going to be employees. Are they going to commit to contracts. I commit to four years; I commit to three, I commit to one. Then all of the sudden what happens when the players make more than coaches, which is the pro ranks. Then, what happens is okay you give a kid a four-year NIL deal, he commits for four years, but does not play. How do you cut him like you can in the NFL, but you cannot in the NCAA," said Carpenter Sr.
Another thing this impacts is fan bases for college sports. Some only are fans of college teams because they do not want to root for professional sports or do not watch it enough. Some is because all they have is college sports where they are from.
"If you look on any message board or anything on twitter responses, a lot of fans are just saying, oh man, all I am going to root for is pro teams because this is pro sports basically. And again, I am in agreement with you, I do not have a problem. I do not blame the players at all, I do not blame the kids. Without getting too much in depth with this, we could have a whole show about this, the adults get charge for too many years, for decades had their head on the sand and did not think proactively about what was coming down the road in terms of NIL or additional compensation for student athletes and get out ahead on that so that there would not become a wild wild west of sorts," said Hladik.
