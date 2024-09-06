Chargers OC Overly Confident in Rookie's Preparedness for Raiders' Crosby
While it's all out of love, Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby is known for giving his teammates hell in practice.
Whether it's Thayer Munford Jr., DJ Glaze or any other Raiders offensive tackle, facing the Defensive Player of the Year finalist in practice is no short task.
On Sunday, Crosby will be looking to expose someone who isn't on his team, which of course, makes it all the more fun. Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt will have the challenge of trying to contain Crosby, a mission many have failed before.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Norman believes Alt is ready, though.
"Yeah, I mean, I don't think he's [Alt] going to blink at anything," Roman said on Thursday. "There's going to be things that come up for everybody. Football is an imperfect game, and you try to be perfect but there are going to be things that come up, and you got to be able to fix them and move on and adjust. I don't think he's going to be too wide-eyed at anything. You know, he's the kind of guy that if something happens, he'll come back and talk through it, reason it out, and figure out a solution. And those are the guys that generally continue to ascend."
The Chargers, of course, still have respect for Crosby, and Coach Jim Harbaugh knows just how difficult the challenge of limiting him will be for his rookie lineman.
"There can't be a bigger test right out of the gate," Harbaugh said. "Joe's prepared for it. I can't wait to watch him compete, starting out against a premiere edge player in this game -- in the history of the game, really."
Los Angeles drafted Alt with the fifth overall pick of this year's NFL Draft. He was perhaps the only offensive lineman better than Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson to come out of the draft.
Crosby will be ready to compete, as he has been many times when going up against the Chargers. Chargers fans can only hope Alt will be as well.
Crosby posted eight tackles, two for losses and two sacks the last time the Raiders faced the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
