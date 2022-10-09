Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on Rivalry With Raiders

Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs have their grip on the AFC West through five weeks of the season.

The next task at hand is a matchup with the franchise's greatest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Chiefs have won the last three matchups between the two, the Raiders remain a threat in this competitive division as every one of Las Vegas' losses could have gone the other way.

The Raiders have a chance to turn this rivalry back around with a win at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently discussed the significance of the rivalry with Ed Easton Jr. of Chiefs Wire.

“Man, the AFC West division is the first goal, you know to win the division, you get in the playoffs and you extend your season,” Kelce said. “So [the Raiders matchup] is one of the big games throughout the year that we circle, and it being a huge rival at that point, that gets everybody in the organization fired up. You know that there’s always a little bit different buzz in the city when we play the Raiders -- and it’s just -- it’s always a fun game. You know, you’re gonna get that other team’s best shot because of the history. And then, sure enough, how good of a team they are this year.”

The Raiders have not won against Kansas City since their victory at Arrowhead back in 2020.

The teams face off on Monday night in what will be Las Vegas' first primetime game of the season.

Both Kansas City and Las Vegas will be looking for their second division win.

