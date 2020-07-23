Raiders Top-Five 2020 Opponents by Position: Running Backs

The Raiders coaching staff must be thrilled to have a few of its players report to camp and begin to train for the start of the NFL season.

With a tough schedule upon them, the Raiders hope to take advantage of all the practice time they get and prepare for its opponents.

As we continue to preview the Raiders top-five matchups by position, we will be previewing the top five running backs the Silver and Black will face in the 2020 NFL season.

Going back to last season, the Raiders did a remarkable job stopping the run. The Raiders finished the season ranked as the eventh-best in rushing defense, allowing 1,272 yards and was the eighth-best in touchdowns allowed by running backs.

One of the places where they ranked poorly on defense was among receiving yards allowed by running backs, ranked 22nd in the league.

General manager Mike Mayock added key free agency additions this offseason to fix a few weak spots on defense.

As the Raiders prepare for another year, here are the top five running backs they will be facing this year.

At No.5, we have Jets running back Le' Veon Bell. Bell returned to the NFL after sitting out a year, playing 15 games, rushing for 789 yards, and receiving 461 yards. His patience running attack and versatility makes him a dangerous target on any opposing defenses. Last year's meeting with the Jets did not go well, expect the Raiders to prepare for Bell for their week 13 meeting. With a year under his back, Bell hopes to return to form and be the explosive back he was with the Steelers.

At No.4, Chargers' Austin Ekeler. During Melvin Gordon's absence at the beginning of the season, Ekeler stepped as the leading back for the Bolts. Rushing for 557 yards and receiving for 993 yards. According to PFF, Ekeler received an 85.2 offensive grade, 4th among eligible running backs. The Chargers offense seemed better off with Ekeler, and with Gordon and Phillip Rivers off the team, expect Ekeler to be productive all year long. The Raider will see Ekler twice again this year on weeks 9 and 15.

There's so much we can say about No.3, Saints' Alvin Kamara. After pulling career-highs in 2018, Kamara took a little step back. Kamara was never fully healthy for the 2019 NFL season, he missed two games early due to ankle and knee injuries, and played through the rest of the season injured. In the 14 games, he still managed to rush for 797 yards with five rushing touchdowns and caught 81 passes for 533 yards with one receiving touchdown. When healthy, Kamara is considered a favorite for the NFL's MVP award. The Raiders will see him early on week 2 in their season opener in Las Vegas; if Kamara is genuinely healthy, expect Kamara to be a threat for the entire game.

At No.2, comes in Browns' running back Nick Chubb. The Raiders will face the No.1 graded running back on week 8, and that's according to PFF, who received an 88.7 offensive grade and 90.3 run grade. The power back finished the season second in rushing yards with 1,494 yards. Chubb is similar to Raiders' own running back Josh Jacobs-- strong, elusive, and hard to bring down. If you like the running game, you better markdown this game on your calendar.

At No.1, is none other than Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, the most versatile running back in the league. The Raiders will have their first real test on defense, as they take on McCaffrey in week one at Carolina. McCaffrey finished third in rushing yards with 1,387 and first among receiving yards by a running back with 1,005 yards. A touchdown machine that came in third with 15 rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns. PFF has McCaffrey rated as the third-highest offensive grade with an 86.6 and EA Sports recently named McCaffrey, a member of Madden 99 Club, given to the players who receive a 99 overall rating on the game.

A few other notable running backs that missed the list that is potentially looking to bounce back with new teams are Falcons' Todd Gurley, and Browns' Kareem Hunt.

The Raiders defense did an excellent job a year ago stopping the run, and are expected to progress in that defensive category.

Aside from McCaffrey and Chubb, the rest of the running backs seem to need a bit more time to adjust to their offenses and return to their old form after being down a year ago by injuries.

