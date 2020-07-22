RaiderMaven
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions III

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- Each week, I take the emails and questions that you send my way and answer them. Not all of them make the article, but if they don't, I will respond back. So let's dig right in Raider Nation.

Hi Hondo. What is one of the biggest things the Raiders will have to work out in training camp? Will in Modesto, CA

They are going to have to work out a rotation at wide receiver. The Raiders have a ton of wide-out talent and only so many spots.

Hondo, can you tell me what the most significant difference between the 2019 Raiders and the 2020 Raiders is? Mike Clarke

There will be outstanding players on this team that will not make the roster for the opening game. They have accumulated a lot of exceptional players. Last year the story was a lack of depth. 2020, the story is that teams are watching the waiver wire every day looking for guys that aren't good enough to be Raiders.

Hondo, I appreciate your reporting on Derek Carr this offseason. I was a pretty outspoken critic, and I feel kind of stupid. Thank you, Clare Hall.

Thank you, Clare. While I like Derek, my defense of him is not because I like him. It is because I feel it is germane.

Hey Hondo, shut up. Who do you think you are telling us what we should think about Derek Carr? You suck. Bet you don't print this. Keith T.

Wait, I wasn't supposed to print this? I think you need a Snickers. Never told you how you should feel, just what I thought of some of your thoughts.

Hondo, love the coverage. I love my Silver and Black and love how you do it. Who breaking out the most this year. Jaime Rodriguez

Clelin Ferrell for sure. He is a stud and Johnathan Abram.

Hondo, we have done a lot for the offense this year, but our defense still worries me. Any hope, bro? Brock Medio

Please look at my previous answer. Some vital free agents, but guys are getting healthy as well.  I am not concerned about this Raiders team.

