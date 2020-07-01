Clelin Ferrell Ready to Take the Next Step for the Raiders

When the Raiders handed in their 2019 NFL Draft card for the No. 4 overall pick, the name on it read Clelin Ferrell, Clemson. The moment the pick was made, unfairly to Ferrell, he carried unrealistic expectations to be Khalil Mack. That isn't fair to anyone, let alone a rookie.

But that is why critics are at home typing on message boards, and Jon Gruden and Ferrell are in the facility grinding every day.

All year Gruden was grilled over the production of Ferrell, but the head man never wavered. Ferrell was, and is, his guy.

Ferrell lost nearly 20 pounds to an early-season sickness and, despite being a top-five pick, didn't garner his second sack until week ten. But Ferrell did what ALL great players do, he battled.

He never cried, he never whined, and he kept working, and as 2019 came to a close, he had accumulated 4.5 sacks and 38 tackles. While not spellbound numbers, when you realize Gruden had him playing multiple positions and battled through sickness, it was impressive.

In 2020, Maxx Crosby and the Raider defense will be healthy and improved. Allowing Ferrell to continue to grow and flourish. Like he always has.

As 2020 commences, Raider Maven predicts Ferrell will be the breakout star of the 2020 campaign. His work ethic is what sets him apart. Ferrell has always succeeded because he shuts out the noise and just wins, baby. With a commitment to excellence, doesn't that sound like a Raider?

