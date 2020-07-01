RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Clelin Ferrell Ready to Take the Next Step for the Raiders

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

When the Raiders handed in their 2019 NFL Draft card for the No. 4 overall pick, the name on it read Clelin Ferrell, Clemson. The moment the pick was made, unfairly to Ferrell, he carried unrealistic expectations to be Khalil Mack. That isn't fair to anyone, let alone a rookie.

But that is why critics are at home typing on message boards, and Jon Gruden and Ferrell are in the facility grinding every day.  

All year Gruden was grilled over the production of Ferrell, but the head man never wavered. Ferrell was, and is, his guy.

Ferrell lost nearly 20 pounds to an early-season sickness and, despite being a top-five pick, didn't garner his second sack until week ten. But Ferrell did what ALL great players do, he battled.

He never cried, he never whined, and he kept working, and as 2019 came to a close, he had accumulated 4.5 sacks and 38 tackles. While not spellbound numbers, when you realize Gruden had him playing multiple positions and battled through sickness, it was impressive.

In 2020, Maxx Crosby and the Raider defense will be healthy and improved.  Allowing Ferrell to continue to grow and flourish.  Like he always has.

As 2020 commences, Raider Maven predicts Ferrell will be the breakout star of the 2020 campaign. His work ethic is what sets him apart. Ferrell has always succeeded because he shuts out the noise and just wins, baby. With a commitment to excellence, doesn't that sound like a Raider?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below. 

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast: Matt Millen

Each week Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven presents a podcast where we explore what it means to be a Raider. Today we talk with Matt Millen.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raiders Great Lester Hayes Resume Proves Hall of Fame Worthy

An in-depth analysis of the resume of Lester Hayes thoroughly proves he belongs in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Jairo Alvarado

Former Raiders Coach Joe Bugel Passes Away at 80

Raider Nation lost former a former coach and great man in Joe Bugel.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

'76 Oakland Raiders Voted Greatest NFL Team of All-Time

Al Davis, John Madden and nine other Hall of Famers contributed to those Raiders, who routed the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, in Super Bowl XI

Tom LaMarre

by

Mpdawg19

Matt Millen on Al Davis, "Trying to Write Him Out of League History."

Matt Millen told Raider Maven of Al Davis and the NFL, "I believe, unfortunately, they are trying to write him out of league history."

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Phillip Lindsay

Looking at the Last Ten Years of Raiders First Round Picks

We take you into an introspective look at the last ten years of Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders draft picks.

Jairo Alvarado

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts

In our final trip previewing each of the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 opponents, we look at the Indianapolis Colts.

Hikaru Kudo

Premium Seating in NFL Stadiums Now Reserved for Advertising

NFL will sell advertising to be placed in premium seats, while fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

We are taking you on a virtual visit to all of the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 opponents. Today we look to the Miami Dolphins.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Kolton Miller Rising as Derek Carr's Bodyguard

Entering his third season, Kolton Miller rises in prominence as Derek Carr's body guar and stalwart on the offensive line.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter