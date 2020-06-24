RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

Hikaru Kudo

While the 2020 football season is still months away, it's never too early to start previewing the season. In this series, I'll preview every game in the Raiders' regular-season and look into each opponent. In Week 8, the Raiders are traveling to the Rust Belt to play the Cleveland Browns.

Keep on Grinding

The Cleveland Browns, much like the Raiders, are on a rebuild. Everyone remembers the horrendous 0-16 season the Browns had in 2017. Then quarterback Baker Mayfield, their 2018 first-round pick, came to the rescue, improving the Browns to a more reasonable 7-8-1. Last season? 6-10.

So, this season's goal? I'd say 8-8 for the Browns.

Mayfield's options include five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry and three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Behind him is running back Nick Chubb, who last season averaged 5.0 yards per carry and rushed for slightly under 1,500 yards, good for second in the league.

But the problem for the Browns is their defense.

Don't Waste the Opportunity

While the Browns are rebuilding their defense, the Raiders can use their opponents' weakness to win this matchup.

The Browns picked up safety Grant Delpit in the second-round and linebacker Jacob Phillips in the third-round to support their struggling defense.

Therefore, the best bet for the Raiders is to play both short and long routes to isolate the weakness in the Browns defense. Of course, at this point in the season, plenty of film will be available at Coach Jon Gruden's disposal.

As for the Las Vegas defense, it's all about pressuring Mayfield. He's still young, and Mayfield has been struggling with a collapsing offensive line since he arrived in Cleveland. First-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. will add to Mayfield's protection.

In other words, the Raiders will need to step up their defensive line.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darren Waller Will Hit the Jackpot For Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller will be a juggernaut in the NFL in 2020 for the Las Vegas Raider. It is positioning him for the Pro Bowl.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Darren Waller Thinks Raiders Have Top-Five Offense

Darren Waller looks at all the Las Vegas Raiders weapons and feels they have a top-five offense heading to the desert.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Position by Position Analysis: Kickers

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is grateful he doesn't need to go on a kicking carousel.

Jairo Alvarado

NFL Committing $250 Million to Combat Racism

Roger Goodell announced that the NFL is committing $250 million to combat racism via social justice causes.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Might Have Made a Steal Even Before the NFL Draft

Las Vegas signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII, but was up-and-down in five years.

Tom LaMarre

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As we continue our series previewing the Las Vegas Raiders we turn to week seven and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hikaru Kudo

Raider Nation's Tom Flores Earned the Hall of Fame Part 3

In the last of a three-part series, Raider Maven concludes our series on the great Tom Flores and why it is a travesty that he is not in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Jairo Alvarado

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Al Davis built the Raiders on a "Commitment to Excellence." So to get there, in 2020, it starts with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hikaru Kudo

Around the World of the NFL Podcast II

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast: Tom LaMarre

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.