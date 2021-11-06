OBJ Departs from Cleveland

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be looking for his third home in eight years, after departing the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland just can't seem to catch a break. In a season that was anticipated to build off last season's 11-5 team, the Browns (4-4) have been struggling to stay afloat.

Now, to make matters worse, they are parting ways with one of the most talented receiving weapons in the league, Odell Beckham Jr.

Rumors suggested that Beckham had a developing conflict with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. In Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Beckham was targeted in the air only twice, making only one reception. That would serve as the final straw for the wide receiver.

A lot of expectations surrounded Cleveland when Beckham came onto the scene back in 2019. Since the wideout's famous one-handed finger catch, his status in the football world was widely respected.

After a rookie season with the New York Giants in which he led the league in receiving yards per game (108.8), Beckham went to three-consecutive Pro Bowls, establishing himself as a top-tier NFL receiver.

Since then, though, not much more noise has been made by the former Offensive Rookie of the Year. His tenure with the Giants ended due to locker room drama in a situation very similar to this one in Cleveland.

A lot of questions are going to be arising regarding where Beckham ends up next, but his worth to a franchise is slowly beginning to diminish.

The 29-year-old has become injury-prone in recent years, and obviously, his reputation as a locker room drama figure is certainly not helping his case.

