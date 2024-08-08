Coach Antonio Pierce Analyzes the Differences Between the Raiders' QBs
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the few teams in the National Football League that enters the preseason without a definitive decision on who their starting quarterback will be.
While second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell led the team to a 5-4 record over the final nine games of last season, the Raiders signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II earlier this offseason to compete with O’Connell for the starting spot.
Unlike most other backup quarterbacks in the NFL, Minshew is a legitimate option as a starting quarterback for the Raiders and would also be for many other teams in the league. However, what O’Connell did for the Raiders last season as a rookie, with many factors working against him, cannot be overlooked. Few quarterbacks drafted in the fourth round could have performed as well as O’Connell did as a rookie, considering what he had to work with.
While Minshew has experience that O'Connell does not, this is O’Connell’s first offseason as a presumed starter in the league. He has received countless practice repetitions with the starting offense that he did not have last offseason, which undoubtedly would have helped him throughout the season. The Raiders also revamped their offensive roster this offseason and now have a better set of players on the offensive side of the ball than last season, which should help O'Connell perform better this upcoming season.
Still, the Raiders must soon decide who their starting quarterback is, as the regular season is just around the corner. Coach Antonio Pierce has expressed confidence in both quarterbacks but also noted their differences.
“You see it,” Pierce said at training camp. “Let's be honest. Aidan [O’Connell] is your classic quarterback, a dropback quarterback. Put that back foot [in the ground], let it hit, then let that ball release. [He is] highly accurate, [and] can throw the ball outside the numbers.
“Gardner [Minshew] is really savvy. [He] does a good job of controlling. Poised. [He] feels things around him. [He has] a good feel [while] in the pocket. Obviously, when the play breaks down, he is really good at that.
“At the end of the day, every quarterback is different. You don’t draft guy–and I know we didn’t draft Gardner Minshew –- but you don't draft [and sign] guys with the same characteristics. You want something different, and it's up to our offensive staff to put that together. Regardless of who the quarterback is.”
