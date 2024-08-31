Coach Antonio Pierce on the Current State of the Raiders Heading into Week 1
After the Las Vegas Raiders fired Josh McDaniels, they promoted Coach Antonio Pierce partially because he could connect with the team and understood the locker room better than the previous coaching regime.
The Raiders have spent this offseason improving the roster and coaching staff. They have completed the offseason and preseason and are days away from the season’s first game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Coach Pierce, known for keeping his pulse on the team, believes the team is mentally, physically, and emotionally prepared to take the field next weekend. He plans on doing all he can to ensure the team is ready to hit the road to Los Angeles and Baltimore in Week 2.
“Are we talking physically, mentally, emotionally?" Pierce said. "All of the above? Okay, good. I think physically, we're there. These guys had a lot – especially for our vets – they've had quite a few days off now. We've gotten after it the last few days. We had pads on yesterday. Pretty good day in pads. We'll be smart because we're getting closer. We're ten days from game day. But I think physically, we're pretty good. I think we'll be about as healthy as you could be for a team going into Week 1.”
As the season approaches, Pierce said the Raiders are motivated by an offseason filled with disrespect and underestimation from many outside the organization. Pierce noted that the team has begun building confidence and trust among each other heading into a Week 1 AFC West matchup.
“Mentally, I think these guys are still highly motivated and dialed into what we're doing,” Pierce said. “I think our coordinators have done a really good job throughout OTAs, minicamp, and then obviously training camp and preseason, just kind of spoon-feeding our guys, right? Getting them comfortable, building confidence, building trust within the scheme and the concepts that we're running, and allowing guys to make plays.
“And now that will start to dial up even a little bit more. And I think emotionally, man, you have a bunch of guys that are highly motivated and want to go out there and play and put some good product on the field."
