Coaching Isn't the Raiders' Problem
After another inexcusable overall performance in Week 5, the Las Vegas Raiders took two steps back once again. So far, their two wins this season have been followed by two horrible and unexplainable losses.
How will the Raiders address this going forward? Are the players not prepared? Are the coaches the ones not doing their Job? Is it a combination of both? When it is going well for the Raiders, they seem to be a whole different team compared to when they are facing some adversity, like we saw in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed how the coaches are not to blame for the Raiders' Week 5 loss on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I do not put that loss on Sunday to the coaches," Carpenter said. "Tremendous game plan. I mean, they came out on fire about to go up 17-3. I applaud Garnder [Minshew II] in the locker room ... where he just says, 'I made a terrible throw.' He owned it. Which is what people of character do. ... To me, the team just struggled after that. And it was a multiplicity of issues. They struggled in special teams. They struggled on defense. They struggled on offense. Those coaches had them ready. ... This is a young team. Yes, there are some veterans but there are a lot of young guys. But this is a team, that is not mentality tough. And the moment Gardner throws it. ... It was not a lack of effort... It was how is this thing going to fall apart. The mental toughness on this team is not there yet. It has to be developed. It is part of AP building a culture. ... They had this team ready. The players lost this game."
"Everything [Luke] Getsy was calling was working," Trezevant said. "And then you throw the interception. My question to people who are blaming the coaches for this game is, if you are the offensive coordinator, what plays are you comfortable calling after that pick-six? What plays do you know with 100 percent certainty that the team and quarterback and the team as a whole are going to run successfully? ... When that pick-six happened, you could just see everybody on the sidelines, their whole body language was 'Here we go again.'"
