Could an Injury Lead to Improved Play Along This Unit?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been ravaged by injuries this season.
To make matters worse, many of the injuries they have suffered have happened at critical positions on the team. The Raiders have lost a starting safety, starting defensive end, starting defensive tackle, multiple starting offensive linemen and a quarterback due to injury.
They suffered another blow on Sunday when veteran center Andre James went down with an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson moved from guard to center when James went down with an injury. Switching from guard to center is difficult enough. However, Powers-Johnson did so without ever practicing at center with the Raiders.
"Yeah, [Andre] James won't practice today,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. “We'll see how it goes the rest of the week. And I really thought for Jackson [Powers-Johnson], going from left guard to center, zero reps probably since OTAs maybe. I can't think if he got any reps in training camp. No, he didn't.
“So, I thought that was a really good job by him. We had no snap issues. Just to go in there and make the MIKE calls and just the communication. And we know Jackson is a smart individual, obviously. And I thought the coaches did a good job getting him prepared in that situation, which was obviously during the middle of the game."
Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew also praised the rookie offensive lineman for his flexibility and success in playing center position. Minshew explained that he was comfortable playing behind Powers-Johnson and looks to get more acquainted with him at the center position this week in practice.
It will be vital the two are on the same page as they prepare to face one of the top blitzing defenses in the National Football League.
"It was great, man,” Minshew said. “He stepped in, in a position that he hadn't done much for us this year, which can be uncomfortable, especially for a young guy. He stepped in and did a great job. We were getting a lot of work today on snaps, just getting more comfortable there, getting comfortable with him being the guy making the calls. But he's done a great job. He's a super smart guy and locked in, so I feel really good about him."
