Could Raiders Swing Stunning Blockbuster Trade for Superstar WR?
The Las Vegas Raiders are unquestionably going to need to add some weapons in the offseason.
While quarterback is obviously the most pressing issue for the club, it's not going to matter who the Raiders have under center if they don't have any targets.
Las Vegas traded Davante Adams at the trade deadline, leaving the Raiders with Jakobi Meyers and not a whole lot else at the wide receiver position.
There will be some intriguing options available in free agency for sure, whether that's Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin or whoever else.
However, Las Vegas may also want to explore the trade market, and there could be some shocking names on the block if the right circumstances arise.
What about Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja'Marr Chase, for example?
Chase has had no qualms expressing his displeasure in Cincinnati recently. More specifically, he directed some frustration toward Bengals head coach Zac Taylor over play calling.
This doesn't necessarily mean he will suddenly demand a trade, but it's important to keep in mind that Chase doesn't have a new contract yet, and he is entering the final year of his deal next season.
So, could Cincinnati entertain the idea of moving Chase?
If the Bengals do, in fact, field inquiries for Chase, the Raiders should undoubtedly be one of the first teams to make a phone call.
Chase is just 24 years old and is one of the best pass-catchers in all of football, so he would represent a fantastic Day 1 target for whichever quarterback Las Vegas decides to select in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Yes, Chase would be costly, but it would be worth it. As solid as Meyers is, he isn't a No. 1 receiver. He is, however, a good No. 2, and a combination of Chase and Meyers—with tight end Brock Bowers in tow to boot—would provide the incoming rookie signal-caller with a great arsenal at his disposal.
Chase has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season, and we still have plenty of time to go. He went into Week 12 leading the league in all three major receiving categories (receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns).
The Bengals aren't exactly known as a franchise that spends a ton of money, so while it would be surprising to see them make Chase available for trade, it wouldn't be the strangest thing.
And if that occurs, the Raiders should take full advantage of the golden opportunity.
