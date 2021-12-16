Raiders to Prepare for the Browns as Normal

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will prepare and practice as if all the members of the Cleveland Browns were playing on Saturday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to go to Cleveland and take on a full Brown's squad this Saturday.

As it was reported earlier this week, eight players on the Cleveland Browns were added to the COVID-19 list, among the eight, six of them starters.

“I didn’t know who it is or anything like that. I didn’t know. I’m going to prepare the way that I prepare. If I have to prepare differently, that means I don’t believe I’m doing it the right way in the first place,” said Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr, after finding out about the Browns’ outbreak.

The Browns have now added starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and their head coach Kevin Stefanski to the list.

Mayfield, who feels “normal” after testing positive, can play on Saturdays’ game if he tests negative on two consecutive tests with 24 hours of game time. While Coach Stefanski is likely to be out and coach virtually.

As for the Silver and Black, they are not planning on doubling down any of the game plans. They are continuing to practice and prepare as if they are playing a full Browns’ team.

“This way that I’ve prepared has helped me be successful in this league and I’m always open to my coaches helping me make that process better. But I treat every game like this is the most important one and I always will. That’s just how I am. No matter who’s playing, who’s on the injury report, all that kind of stuff. At the end of the day, we’re all professional football players and everybody is capable,” Carr added.

The Raiders cannot afford to let their guard down with four games remaining, and a chance to still make the playoffs. So preparing as everything is normal is the mentality the Raiders need to have heading into this game.

