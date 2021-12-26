Raiders Made Roster Moves on the Eve of Sunday’s Game

As the Las Vegas Raiders push to end the season on a good note, the roster continues to get depleted by injuries and COVID-19 cases.

The Las Vegas Raiders secondary continues to get hit by injuries and an increased number of COVID-19 cases with the club.

As the Raiders prepare to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the team has announced they have placed starting safety Johnathan Abram to the Reserve/Injured list due to a season-ending shoulder injury he sustained in last Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

“Obviously, Johnathan Abram had surgery yesterday. As far as we know, everything went well. I texted with him last night, so hopefully we’ll get him back here after the holidays to start his rehab with us,” said Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia on Abram’s updated injury.

And a few days after placing cornerback Brandon Facyson on the COVID-19 list, the Raiders added offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and safety Roderic Teamer onto the list.

The Raiders are getting help in the secondary. They are returning rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs from the COVID-19 list, whom they sent last week, before Monday’s game.

They have also activated safety Tyree Gillespie from IR, which can contribute in the absence of Abram.

“Yeah, he’s got a chance, along with about 12 other guys because of the COVID situation. I mean six for sure, but there’s a really good chance he could be up this week depending on who we end up with, or who we don’t end up with, in the COVID situation. He’s practiced really well for the last two weeks,” Bisaccia said of Gillespie having a chance to play this Sunday.

The Raiders defense has overcome adversity all season long, and with three remaining games in the season, they hope to close out the regular season on a high note and make the playoffs.

