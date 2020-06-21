RaiderMaven
NFL Could Lose Millions Playing Without Fans in the Stands

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Sports leagues not only in the United States, but around the world, are having to find a way to progress with the Coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.

One reality that seems to be sure is that games will have to be played with fewer, or more likely, no fans at all. Presenting a situation where losing out on gate revenue could make matters problematic for sports finances.

If you need any evidence of that, look at the stalemate that the MLB and its union have been in the past months. 

The NFL though is no different, and while the league has expressed its confidence that fans will be able to attend games in the fall, the recent resurgence of the Coronavirus around the country has the potential to complicate that goal.

It makes what teams told The MMQB’s Albert Breer in May, when it was reported that the league could look at delaying the start of the season out of hope of playing in front of fans. 

“Could the NFL move its schedule back too? I don’t think it’s crazy to consider,” Breer said. “Two teams estimated to me that, on average, NFL clubs would lose about $100 million apiece in local revenue if the season was played without fans in the stands. When I asked if, given a choice, those in charge would rather start September 1, 2020, without fans or November 1, 2020, with them, one NFC team exec didn’t mince words: ‘I don’t think it’s even a question. If you could play a full season with fans, I don’t see how you don’t go that way. The economic impact is too major. If it’s possible to play it with fans by pushing it back, I don’t even see what we’d be discussing.'” 

The season is slated to begin on Sept. 10, 2020, with 16 games over 17 weeks. While the NFL has been putting together a contingency plan if the pandemic isn’t under control over time, figures such as Dr. Anthony Fauci have already warned that unless precise measures are taken, football might not be played this year. 

