Criminally Underrated Raiders Defender Deserves Credit
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been everything you could ask for. They have played well, gotten important stops, and have given their offense chance after chance to win games.
One player who has had a strong season that has not been talked about is safety Tre'von Moehrig. Moehrig is now in his fourth year with the Silver and Black. He is coming into his own and it has shown all season long.
Moehrig can do it all, whether that be covering the field well, matching up with receivers, blitzing, and making tackles in the box. We are seeing Moehrig developing into one of the best safeties in the NFL.
"I think Tre'von, you know, is quietly having a really good season," said Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. "I think two interceptions on the season. The closer to the box he gets, the more plays he is making. Especially on the other side of the line of scrimmage or at the line of scrimmage. Being more vocal. We talked about the loss a couple of weeks ago with Marcus Epps. But I think just his role is expanded more and more. Patrick Graham getting him more involved. Either in pressure or down the box disgusting. He is a physical player, who knows in year four is coming to his own."
Moehrig had to step up after the Raiders lost safety Marcus Epps for the season.
"I think Epps is coming along well. Wish him the best going forward. I think with Tre'von, I think what he understood now is that he has to be that vocal leader. He has to be that centerpiece of the back end. Spillane controls the front. We need that extra tentacle in the back end. To get our corners all aligned. He is playing with a guy for the first time starting a lot of games in Isaiah Pola-Mao. Who is playing well as well? I think our safeties combined. The core of those two guys. They are tackling. The ability to make plays in space, I think has shown up for us."
The Raiders will have some decisions to make with their safeties once the season ends. The Raiders could either pick up Moehrig's fifth-year option or extend him.
