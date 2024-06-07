Crosby, James Aren't Focused on Outside Expectations
Expectations are higher for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2024 season than they have been in years.
After an impressive defensive turnaround, headlined by the promotion of Antonio Pierce as coach, Raider Nation is ready to see the team compete for a shot at the postseason – something they were quite close to at the end of 2023.
With a few added pieces on both sides of the ball and a 2024 NFL Draft class with ready-made contributors, fans of the Silver and Black have their sights set high for the squad.
Inversely, some critics are low on the Raiders, questioning how well Pierce will do in his first full season as head coach. Some may question the Raiders’ quarterback situation and how the offense will mesh under new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy.
But the players don’t care about the outside noise.
Namely defensive end Maxx Crosby and Andre James. The two have said they aren’t focused on expectations, just winning football games.
James joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, and the two elaborated:
“You can’t buy into that s—,” Crosby said. “At the end of the day, all that f—ing matters is what you do when you show up in the building. All the outside noise is just f—ing white noise. Everybody is going to have their opinion; every year, we’re ranked like fourth in the f—ing division, and then we go and prove them wrong. But at the end of the day, until we win, all that s— doesn’t matter.”
Crosby knows there will be noise regardless, so he tunes it out.
“We’re a big market team, so we’re always going to be talked about no matter what. A majority of the time, they’re looking for the bad s—. So, it doesn’t matter. All that s—, at this point in my career, I’m just like, ‘Who gives a f—?’”
James understands there will be noise, and while he hears it, he acknowledges the excitement within the team’s facilities.
“You get that every year,” he said. “You hear that outside noise, and you hear that creeping in. But I do feel like there’s a different energy in the building. I do feel like dudes are excited to come in; they’re excited to get to work. I think that starts from the top all the way to the bottom.”
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with James and Crosby.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.