Crosby, James talk Raiders OL-DL Practices
The Las Vegas Raiders went from having several questions about their defensive line to having one of the deepest units in the league.
After breakout performances from Adam Butler and John Jenkins, plus the addition of superstar Christian Wilkins, the Raiders boast a loaded defensive front.
In turn, the talent along the defensive line should help the offensive line. ‘Iron Sharpes Iron’ in its truest form, the battles in the trenches can help each line improve every day.
At least, that’s according to center Andre James, who re-signed with the Raiders this offseason. James joined defensive end Maxx Crosby – the leader of that strong defensive line – on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, and discussed how the defensive line can help improve the offensive line.
Crosby also expressed his excitement about having several of their defensive linemen back in the fold for 2024.
“We got Adam back, we got Jenk back, bro, we have the whole D-Line back, basically, and got Christian now,” he said.
“You guys got some dawgs,” James added.
Crosby joked that he is happy to have Wilkins on the team, so he’s no longer the only trash-talker.
“I’m just glad I have another person who talks a lot of s—, because I feel like a f—ing psychopath because I’m just sitting there on my own. Now I have somebody to back me up. I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, Christian.’”
Crosby said Wilkins’ trash-talking is different than his and called it ‘unorthodox.’
James joked that facing defensive tackle Matthew Butler is strenuous. Butler, who appeared in two games last season, gives his all every practice, according to James and Crosby.
“It’s Week 14, my knees hurt, please stop bull-rushing me. It’s Friday. I have a game,” he said.
While offensive and defensive linemen do the dirty work, it’s refreshing to see them keep a light attitude and joke about their tough jobs.
Raider Nation is excited about the defensive line's potential this season. With Crosby leading the way off the edge and Wilkins taking up the middle, teams may have trouble blocking against the Silver and Black this season.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with James and Crosby.
