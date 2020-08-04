RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

NFL Sets COVID-19 Opt-Out Deadline as Two Raiders Declare

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The NFL has set an official deadline for players to opt-out of the 2021 season. Players will have till this Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to decide if they will nor will not play this season due to health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The opt-out was initially supposed to come after the CBA for this year was approved, but since that hasn’t happened yet, the league has imposed a new date. 

The Las Vegas Raiders have had two players say they are opting out. Those players are D.J. Killings and Jeremiah Valoaga. Most notably, eight players from the New England Patriots, including notable contributors like Dont’a Hightower and Marcus Cannon, have already opted out. No player would undoubtedly be blamed for doing so, although it stands that some teams have already been hit harder than others when it comes to opting out. 

Players who opt out that the league determines are at high risk for contracting the virus will make $350,000 this year at home, while players who wouldn’t fit under that criteria will get $150,000. It had been reported that the league was scared that players who may be in danger of getting cut would use the opt-out to still get paid, posing a reason why they moved the date up. Players though like Patriots safety Devin McCourty have spoken out against this action, calling it an “absolute joke.” 

Joke or not, players will now have two and a half days to decide if they are willing to condone the risk of playing this season. With cases continually increasing and Major League Baseball seeing multiple teamwide outbreaks without the use of a bubble, it creates what’s likely to be an impossible choice for a lot of players. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders Fans Have a Chance to Visit Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders fans may not get to attend football games at Allegiant Stadium, but they tour the 65,000-seat new home of the Silver and Black.

Tom LaMarre

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Defensive End

We continue our preview of the top five players at every position on the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule and today we look at defensive end.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Left Guard Richie Incognito

Las Vegas Raiders left guard Richie Incognito has dealt with controversy his entire football career. But he might be the right fit for the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Fullback Alec Ingold launches 'Mindset Monday'

Fullback Alec Ingold has been busy motivating high school students this off-season. He decided to reach a wider audience by starting 'Mindset Monday'.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Henry Ruggs Addresses Offseason Injury

Henry Ruggs discuss an offseason injury that panicked the fans when word first leaked, but is now in the rear view mirror.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Trade P.J. Hall to Minnesota Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded former second-round pick, P.J. Hall, to the Minnesota Vikings.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Jon Gruden Bluntly Declares, "I stunk."

Jon Gruden refused to pass the buck when asked about Derek Carr's production. he bluntly declared, "I stunk."

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

No Fans Allowed in Allegiant Stadium this Season

Earlier today it was announced that Allegiant Stadium, the two-billion-dollar home of the Las Vegas Raiders will not have fans for games in 2020.

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Safeties

We continue our preview of the top five players at every position on the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule and today we look at the safeties.

Jairo Alvarado

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode IX

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1