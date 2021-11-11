Carlson’s early struggles are not a concern for the Raiders

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Daniel Carlson’s Struggles Not a Concern

    Coach Rich Bisaccia knows Daniel Carlson pretty well, and he is confident the Las Vegas Raiders kicker will clean up his technique.
    The Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has found himself in early kicking struggles, but the Raiders are not concerned by them.

    Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia knows Carlson pretty well, he has coached him since his rookie season and he is confident that Carlson will fix whatever it is and play well.

    “I think he’s always evaluating himself. He'd been on the left hash I think three other kicks down in there. They're all close field goals today, and he just missed it. You know, he cupped it, he hit it pretty good and stayed outside of the upright. So I certainly didn’t anticipate that coming, I know he didn't,” Coach Bisaccia said after Carlson missed a short field goal late in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants.

    “The other field goal he missed, I think it was on the right. A couple of weeks ago, it was also on the 25 yard line, a little bit shorter, but we don't really have any issues with Daniel (Carlson). He'll fix whatever that was and come back and play well this week.”

    This season, Carlson has missed three field goals and two extra-point attempts.

    Last season, Coach Bisaccia did an exceptional job in all facets of his special teams unit, but leading the way was his kicker who scored a Raiders franchise-record 144 points, breaking Sebastian Janikowski's previous mark of 142 points set in 2010.

    Coach Bisaccia has all the trust in him to fix whatever it is to bounce back and play well next week.

