Skip to main content

Raiders TE Darren Waller Speaks on Coach’s Winning Approach on Offense

Las Vegas Raiders tight end is buying Head Coach Josh McDaniels’ implementation of winning.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller stands behind the culture change happening in Las Vegas.

Waller, who appeared on the Jim Rome Show had a few words to say about the impact Josh McDaniels has had on the team since taking over as the new head coach this offseason.

“I noticed the change from the jump,” Waller told Jim Rome of how McDaniels is running the offseason. “Just a very intense approach, to not only winning, but just the process of it, and how early it starts, and how much of a commitment it is, and how detailed you have to be in the process of it.”

Waller says McDaniels has imported an approach from New England that is getting noticed right away in Las Vegas.

McDaniels is coming from a winning culture in New England, where he won a total of six Super Bowl championships as assistant and offensive coordinator.

After doing it the Patriot way for many years, he’s come over to Las Vegas for a second chance as a head coach.

“When people like that talk and share about the process, you listen and you buy in,” Waller said.

The process has been stricter, more professional and of course, his own way.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has not been the Patriot way, McDaniels has learned from his mistakes and over the years studied under one of the best modern day coaches, Bill Belichick.

In his second turnaround as a head coach, he is making sure he’s doing things the right way.

The vibe around the team couldn’t be better in Las Vegas.

“They’ve been honest, they’ve been challenging us in creating a high standard for what we do, and I feel like that’s not going to do anything but bring out the best in people,” added Waller.

The Raiders have made an adequate amount of changes across the entire roster in hopes of taking this team back to glory and replicating some of the recent success back to Las Vegas.

In a loaded AFC West, the Raiders will compete for a returning spot in the playoffs and Waller believes McDaniels is the right coach who could take them there.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

USATSI_17481773_168390101_lowres
News

Week 1 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

By Hikaru Kudo1 hour ago
Antonio Pierce press 6_8 2
The Black Hole+

Raiders' LB Coach Pierce Talks Perryman, Deablo, and Much More

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.19 hours ago
Peyton Manning vs. Raiders
The Black Hole+

2000 Raiders Rallied to Beat Manning, Colts

By Tom LaMarre19 hours ago
USATSI_17413287_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Nation Raves about Hunter Renfrow

By Jairo AlvaradoJun 21, 2022
USATSI_13617178_168390101_lowres
News

Carr: We Are Trying to Make an Effort to Keep Everybody

By Hikaru KudoJun 21, 2022
USATSI_15556374_168390101_lowres
News

Ndamukong Suh Likes Idea of Suiting For the Silver and Black

By Aidan ChampionJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18535270_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: RBs, No. 2

By Darin Alexander BaydounJun 21, 2022
Bo Hardegree press 6_8 2
The Black Hole+

Raiders' QB Coach Hardegree talks Carr, Adams, Stidham, and More

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Jun 20, 2022