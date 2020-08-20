SI.com
Raiders Sign Defensive Lineman Datone Jones

Darin Alexander Baydoun

After the back and forth P.J. Hall sage that ended with the former second-round pick being released, the Las Vegas Raiders ended up with a spot open on their defensive line. They might have just filled by signing lineman Datone Jones.

Jones, a former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2013, had most recently been in camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year in training camp before being released. He's also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and the San Francisco 49ners, compiling 87 tackles and ten sacks in those seven years.

It's that Dallas connection that could explain why the Raiders decided to sign Jones, as current defensive line coach Rod Marinelli held the same position with the Cowboys while Jones was in Dallas. That connection could aid Jones in potentially finding a spot as a depth piece on the Raiders defensive line. 

No team these days can ever have too many defensive linemen, it seems. That is especially true for the Raiders, who brought in Marinelli to help elevate a unit ranked in the lower half of the league last season. 

Signing another former Cowboy in Maliek Collins was an excellent step in that direction. Still, the Raiders will need to see continuous improvement from players like Clelin Ferrell and the continued production of Maxx Crosby. With Crosby out right now though on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Raiders will need to see what lineman can step up and elevate the unit to being back among the upper crust of the league. 

