Raiders TE Observing and Learning from One of the Best WR in the NFL

The addition of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has players of the Las Vegas Raiders observing and learning from his craft.

When a franchise brings an All-Pro wide receiver to their roster, it’s often to elevate the wide receiver core but in the instance of the Raiders, it's also elevating the entire offense, including the tight end position.

As the passing game quickly evolves in today’s NFL, tight ends have been more involved in the passing game.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller made an appearance on the Green Light podcast hosted by Chris Long, where he talked about the effect Adams has had on him and the entire team.

“I try to go get in the line with him in individual [drills] when they’re releasing, doing releases on the little tire man over there in the corner, he’s working his little double-hand swipe, windshield-wiper off the line, I don’t know, it’s just like, you know what release he’s going to do — the little split with the shake — but it’s just so smooth, and quick, and effective. And guys are just about to sh** themselves trying to stop it,” said Waller.

It’s only been a few months since the arrival of Adams to Las Vegas, and during that short brief time of team activities, Waller has spent time observing Adams to try and pick up some of his skill sets that makes him an elite receiver.

“And I’m over there in line just watching him, or if it’s in a team drill and I’m not in and he’s in, I’m just trying to be like, what is it about that that makes it so effective? And I don’t know man, it’s just a balance, a mindset of, ‘I’m running sh** out here. Nobody’s going to make me move at a pace that isn’t my own,” added Waller.

The Pro-Bowl tight end has had the opportunity to work beside Adams for a few months now and with a few days away from this year’s training camp, Waller will have even more time to study him on the practice field.

Learning from one of the very best in the game will only elevate Waller’s game and status of being considered as one of the best tight ends in the league.

