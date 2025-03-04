The Raiders are Needy at Multiple Offensive Spots
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been difficult to watch recently. The lack of depth and consistency from the most critical positions on the offensive side of the ball has cost the Raiders dearly. It has negatively impacted the careers of many coaches and players.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network noted what each team's biggest needs were this offseason. While the Raiders' biggest need is no secret, the Silver and Black undoubtedly have plenty of other positions that are concerning heading into the offseason.
"If you watched any game for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, then the offensive struggles would have been clear to see. In Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, they have some useful pieces, but it is hard to make the case that anyone else among the skill-position players should definitely return in 2025," Rolfe said.
"That starts at the quarterback position, where Aidan O'Connell showed flashes but is far from a certainty to be the starter in 2025. Whether it be a short-term option or a long-term franchise quarterback, they need to address the position this offseason if they want to elevate an offense that ranked 29th last year."
Still, Rolfe wisely noted that the Raiders have needs that are nearly equally as pressing as their need for a quarterback. After former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams forced his way out of town last season, the Raiders need a true No. 1 option at wide receiver.
After starting five different running backs over the past two seasons, the Raiders also need help at the running back position. The Raiders have had one of the worst ground games in the NFL over the past two seasons, only making their issues at quarterback worse.
"However, it cannot simply be about a new quarterback for the Raiders. They traded away Davante Adams last season, leaving them without a No. 1 at the position. Meyers is an excellent No. 2 but is not suited to being the main option. At running back, the struggles of Zamir White left them exposed after letting Josh Jacobs leave, and there is a reason Ashton Jeanty has been routinely linked to them at sixth overall," Rolfe said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.