Davante Adams on Where He Thinks Raiders Stand Without Him
On the surface, most would think the Las Vegas Raiders took a hit trading arguably their best player, Davante Adams, one of the best wideouts in the game, to the New York Jets.
Most superstars, after departing a team, would probably -- whether they say so or not -- would probably feel their absence would be a loss for said team. It's just a natural way to think when you're confident in yourself and what you bring to whichever group you're a part of.
Adams, though, feels Tuesday's trade benefits both parties.
"It's been a roller coaster, for sure," Adams told reporters during his first press conference as a Jet on Wednesday. "It's a weird thing to say that I'm happy, but obviously, it was time for a change. And this whole thing kind of transpired a little weird, but at the end of the day, we're in a better place.
"I think the Raiders are in a better place, as well. And everyone can kind of move on. But it's definitely been a roller coaster -- a little bit up and down and left and right here and there. But we ultimately got it done."
There's no question Adams wanted to be a Raider when he was first traded to the club in 2022. He grew up a fan of the team, he constantly made it known he was where he wanted to be.
Somewhere along the way, that stopped being the case. But Adams doesn't seem to feel any bitterness.
"As a kid from East Palo Alto who grew up a Raiders fan, the past three years have been both an honor and the fulfillment of a childhood dream," Adams wrote in his farewell message to the Raiders and Raider Nation, posted on his Instagram. "I came to Las Vegas with the intention of bringing a championship to the city and have cherished every opportunity to play with that continued pursuit in mind. To my teammates, coaches, ownership, and staff -- You all taught me countless lessons and I am forever grateful for the resiliency, drive, and commitment you brought every day as we worked tirelessly to build something together. To Raider Nation -- Thank you for your relentless passion and unwavering support when I put on the historic shield every Sunday. From Oakland to Las Vegas, Raider Nation has and will always be part of my family."
