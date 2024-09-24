Davante Adams, Raiders Hoped to Land Elite Rookie QB in 2024 Draft
It was well known the Las Vegas Raiders wanted quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner was arguably the best quarterback in the draft and had a connection with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce from their time together at Arizona State. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, as expected, he went early in the draft, as he was selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick.
So far, it's proven to work out for the Commanders, who just defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, led by a very impressive performance from Daniels. The rookie finished with 254 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-23 passing while also rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams recently praised the rising star, admitting he and his team wished he had still been on the board when it was time for them to pick in this year's draft.
"I mean, he [Daniels] won the Heisman for a reason," Adams said during his appearance on "Up & Adams" on Tuesday. "I mean, he's a special player. We were hoping that maybe all the teams didn't think so and he could slip down to the Raiders a little while ago. But he's out there doing his thing. It's impressive to watch at such a young kid and lot of expectations coming in. It's hard to perform like that, especially on a team that's been struggling for a while. So, really proud of him. It looked like he's been able to turn it around a little bit."
Daniels was likely never going to fall to pick No. 13, but the intrigue was there. He spoke on his meeting with the Raiders at the NFL Combine back in March.
"It was great," Daniels said. "Obviously, going in there, I already knew Coach Antonio Pierce, but just overall, meeting the whole staff, meeting everybody else was great. Great energy, be able just to sit down and talk ball."
Pierce had even recruited Daniels when the Raiders coach had served as Arizona State's recruiting coordinator.
"I'm just proud of him," Pierce said at the Combine. "When I was recruiting Jayden, 150 pounds weight. Everybody [was] like: 'Where you getting this little skinny dude from San Bernardino?'
"But what I saw was a winner. I saw a guy who was really competitive, always out to prove people wrong, been doubted his whole life because of size or certain attributes about him -- physically or mentally. And I think all he's done is prove people wrong."
