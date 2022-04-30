Las Vegas Raiders Third-Day NFL Draft Live Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--It is finally here, the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to begin. In Las Vegas, Nev., today, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider a second Christmas will commence.
The final four rounds of the draft will play out, as teams will be looking to find potential diamonds in the rough, something the Las Vegas Raiders have done in recent years with players like defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
The Raiders should be very active after drafting Memphis guard Dylan Parham in round three, having five picks to utilize across the final four rounds, including three in the fifth-round after trading down in the third-round last night.
There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2022 NFL Draft here:
What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Begin?
Saturday: 9 a.m. PT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds
How Can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Television?
ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.
How Can I listen to the 2022 NFL Draft on the Radio?
SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.
Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2022 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?
Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.
Here is the entire fourth through seventh-round NFL Draft order:
4th Round:
106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cade Otton, TE, Washington
107. Houston Texans: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
You can see our breakdown of Pierce here
108. Cleveland Browns: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
You can see our breakdown of Winfrey here
109. Seattle Seahawks: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
You can see our breakdown of Bryant here
110. Baltimore Ravens: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
111. New York Jets: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana
You can see our breakdown of Mitchell here
112. New York Giants: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
113. Washington Commanders: Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
You can see our breakdown of Butler here
114. New York Giants: Dane Belton, S, Iowa
115. Denver Broncos: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
You can see our breakdown of Mathis here
116. Denver Broncos: Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State
117. New York Jets: Micheal Clemons, DE, Texas A&M
118. Minnesota Vikings (trade with Cleveland Browns): Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
119. Baltimore Ravens: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
You can see our breakdown of Armour-Davis here
120. Carolina Panthers (trade with Washington Commanders): Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
You can see our breakdown of Smith here
121. New England Patriots: Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State
You can see our breakdown of Jones here
122. Las Vegas Raiders (trade with Minnesota Vikings): Zamir White, RB, Georgia
123. Los Angeles Chargers:
124. Cleveland Browns
125. Miami Dolphins
126. Las Vegas Raiders
127. New England Patriots
128. Baltimore Ravens
129. Dallas Cowboys
130. Baltimore Ravens
131. Tennessee Titans
132. Green Bay Packers
133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134. San Francisco 49ers
135. Kansas City Chiefs
136. Cincinnati Bengals
137. New England Patriots
138. Pittsburgh Steelers
139. Baltimore Ravens
140. Green Bay Packers
141. Baltimore Ravens
142. Los Angeles Rams
143. Tennessee Titans
5th Round:
144. Carolina Panthers
145. Seattle Seahawks
146. New York Giants
147. New York Giants
148. Chicago Bears
149. Carolina Panthers
150. Chicago Bears
151. Atlanta Falcons
152. Denver Broncos
153. Seattle Seahawks
154. Philadelphia Eagles
155. Dallas Cowboys
156. Cleveland Browns
157. Jacksonville Jaguars
158. Kansas City Chiefs
159. Indianapolis Colts
160. Los Angeles Chargers
161. New Orleans Saints
162. Denver Broncos
163. Tennessee Titans
164. Las Vegas Raiders
165. Las Vegas Raiders
166. Houston Texans
167. Dallas Cowboys
168. Buffalo Bills
169. Las Vegas Raiders
170. Houston Texans
171. Green Bay Packers
172. San Francisco 49ers
173. New York Giants
174. Cincinnati Bengals
175. Los Angeles Rams
176. Dallas Cowboys
177. Detroit Lions
178. Dallas Cowboys
179. Denver Broncos
6th Round:
180. Buffalo Bills
181. Detroit Lions
182. New York Giants
183. New England Patriots
184. Minnesota Vikings
185. Buffalo Bills
186. Chicago Bears
187. San Francisco 49ers
188. Jacksonville Jaguars
189. Washington Commanders
190. Atlanta Falcons
191. Minnesota Vikings
192. Indianapolis Colts
193. Dallas Cowboys
194. New Orleans Saints
195. Los Angeles Chargers
196. Baltimore Ravens
197. Jacksonville Jaguars
198. Jacksonville Jaguars
199. Carolina Panthers
200. New England Patriots
201. Arizona Cardinals
202. Cleveland Browns
203. Buffalo Bills
204. Tennessee Titans
205. Houston Texans
206. Denver Broncos
207. Houston Texans
208. Pittsburgh Steelers
209. Buffalo Bills
210. New England Patriots
211. Los Angeles Rams
212. Los Angeles Rams
213. Atlanta Falcons
214. Los Angeles Chargers
215. Arizona Cardinals
216. Indianapolis Colts
217. Detroit Lions
218. Los Angeles Rams
219. Tennessee Titans
220. San Francisco 49ers
221. San Francisco 49ers
7th Round:
222. Jacksonville Jaguars
223. Cleveland Browns
224. Miami Dolphins
225. Pittsburgh Steelers
226. Cincinnati Bengals
227. Las Vegas Raiders
228. Green Bay Packers
229. Seattle Seahawks
230. Washington Commanders
231. Buffalo Bills
232. Denver Broncos
233. Kansas City Chiefs
234. Denver Broncos
235. Jacksonville Jaguars
236. Los Angeles Chargers
237. Philadelphia Eagles
238. Los Angeles Rams
239. Indianapolis Colts
240. Washington Commanders
241. Pittsburgh Steelers
242. Carolina Panthers
243. Kansas City Chiefs
244. Arizona Cardinals
245. New England Patriots
246. Cleveland Browns
247. Miami Dolphins
248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
249. Green Bay Packers
250. Minnesota Vikings
251. Kansas City Chiefs
252. Cincinnati Bengals
253. Los Angeles Rams
254. Los Angeles Chargers
255. Los Angeles Chargers
256. Arizona Cardinals
257. Arizona Cardinals
258. Green Bay Packers
259. Kansas City Chiefs
260. Los Angeles Chargers
261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
262. San Francisco 49ers
