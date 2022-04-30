Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Las Vegas Raiders Third-Day NFL Draft Live Thread

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven provides you with our running NFL Draft third-day live thread.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--It is finally here, the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to begin. In Las Vegas, Nev., today, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider a second Christmas will commence.

The final four rounds of the draft will play out, as teams will be looking to find potential diamonds in the rough, something the Las Vegas Raiders have done in recent years with players like defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. 

The Raiders should be very active after drafting Memphis guard Dylan Parham in round three, having five picks to utilize across the final four rounds, including three in the fifth-round after trading down in the third-round last night. 

There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2022 NFL Draft here:

What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Begin?

Saturday: 9 a.m. PT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds

How Can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Television?

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

How Can I listen to the 2022 NFL Draft on the Radio?

SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.

Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2022 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?

Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.

Here is the entire fourth through seventh-round NFL Draft order: 

4th Round:

106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cade Otton, TE, Washington 

107. Houston Texans: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida 

You can see our breakdown of Pierce here

108. Cleveland Browns: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma 

You can see our breakdown of Winfrey here

109. Seattle Seahawks: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati 

You can see our breakdown of Bryant here

110. Baltimore Ravens: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota 

111. New York Jets: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana 

You can see our breakdown of Mitchell here

112. New York Giants: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

113. Washington Commanders: Percy Butler, S, Louisiana 

You can see our breakdown of Butler here

114. New York Giants: Dane Belton, S, Iowa

115. Denver Broncos: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh 

You can see our breakdown of Mathis here

116. Denver Broncos: Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State 

117. New York Jets: Micheal Clemons, DE, Texas A&M

118. Minnesota Vikings (trade with Cleveland Browns): Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri 

119. Baltimore Ravens: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama 

You can see our breakdown of Armour-Davis here

120. Carolina Panthers (trade with Washington Commanders): Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State 

You can see our breakdown of Smith here

121. New England Patriots: Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State 

You can see our breakdown of Jones here

122. Las Vegas Raiders (trade with Minnesota Vikings): Zamir White, RB, Georgia

123. Los Angeles Chargers: 

124. Cleveland Browns 

125. Miami Dolphins 

126. Las Vegas Raiders

127. New England Patriots 

128. Baltimore Ravens 

129. Dallas Cowboys 

130. Baltimore Ravens 

131. Tennessee Titans 

132. Green Bay Packers 

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

134. San Francisco 49ers 

135. Kansas City Chiefs 

136. Cincinnati Bengals 

137. New England Patriots 

138. Pittsburgh Steelers 

139. Baltimore Ravens 

140. Green Bay Packers 

141. Baltimore Ravens 

142. Los Angeles Rams 

143. Tennessee Titans 

5th Round: 

144. Carolina Panthers 

145. Seattle Seahawks 

146. New York Giants 

147. New York Giants 

148. Chicago Bears

149. Carolina Panthers 

150. Chicago Bears 

151. Atlanta Falcons 

152. Denver Broncos 

153. Seattle Seahawks 

154. Philadelphia Eagles 

155. Dallas Cowboys 

156. Cleveland Browns 

157. Jacksonville Jaguars 

158. Kansas City Chiefs 

159. Indianapolis Colts 

160. Los Angeles Chargers 

161. New Orleans Saints 

162. Denver Broncos 

163. Tennessee Titans 

164. Las Vegas Raiders 

165. Las Vegas Raiders

166. Houston Texans 

167. Dallas Cowboys 

168. Buffalo Bills 

169. Las Vegas Raiders 

170. Houston Texans 

171. Green Bay Packers 

172. San Francisco 49ers 

173. New York Giants 

174. Cincinnati Bengals 

175. Los Angeles Rams 

176. Dallas Cowboys 

177. Detroit Lions 

178. Dallas Cowboys 

179. Denver Broncos 

6th Round: 

180. Buffalo Bills 

181. Detroit Lions 

182. New York Giants 

183. New England Patriots 

184. Minnesota Vikings 

185. Buffalo Bills 

186. Chicago Bears 

187. San Francisco 49ers 

188. Jacksonville Jaguars 

189. Washington Commanders 

190. Atlanta Falcons 

191. Minnesota Vikings 

192. Indianapolis Colts 

193. Dallas Cowboys 

194. New Orleans Saints 

195. Los Angeles Chargers 

196. Baltimore Ravens 

197. Jacksonville Jaguars 

198. Jacksonville Jaguars 

199. Carolina Panthers 

200. New England Patriots 

201. Arizona Cardinals 

202. Cleveland Browns 

203. Buffalo Bills 

204. Tennessee Titans 

205. Houston Texans 

206. Denver Broncos 

207. Houston Texans 

208. Pittsburgh Steelers 

209. Buffalo Bills 

210. New England Patriots 

211. Los Angeles Rams 

212. Los Angeles Rams 

213. Atlanta Falcons 

214. Los Angeles Chargers 

215. Arizona Cardinals 

216. Indianapolis Colts 

217. Detroit Lions 

218. Los Angeles Rams 

219. Tennessee Titans 

220. San Francisco 49ers 

221. San Francisco 49ers 

7th Round: 

222. Jacksonville Jaguars 

223. Cleveland Browns 

224. Miami Dolphins 

225. Pittsburgh Steelers 

226. Cincinnati Bengals 

227. Las Vegas Raiders

228. Green Bay Packers 

229. Seattle Seahawks 

230. Washington Commanders 

231. Buffalo Bills 

232. Denver Broncos 

233. Kansas City Chiefs 

234. Denver Broncos 

235. Jacksonville Jaguars 

236. Los Angeles Chargers 

237. Philadelphia Eagles 

238. Los Angeles Rams 

239. Indianapolis Colts 

240. Washington Commanders 

241. Pittsburgh Steelers 

242. Carolina Panthers 

243. Kansas City Chiefs 

244. Arizona Cardinals 

245. New England Patriots 

246. Cleveland Browns 

247. Miami Dolphins 

248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

249. Green Bay Packers 

250. Minnesota Vikings 

251. Kansas City Chiefs 

252. Cincinnati Bengals 

253. Los Angeles Rams 

254. Los Angeles Chargers 

255. Los Angeles Chargers 

256. Arizona Cardinals 

257. Arizona Cardinals 

258. Green Bay Packers 

259. Kansas City Chiefs 

260. Los Angeles Chargers 

261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

262. San Francisco 49ers 

