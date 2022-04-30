Las Vegas Raiders Third-Day NFL Draft Live Thread

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven provides you with our running NFL Draft third-day live thread.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--It is finally here, the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to begin. In Las Vegas, Nev., today, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider a second Christmas will commence.

The final four rounds of the draft will play out, as teams will be looking to find potential diamonds in the rough, something the Las Vegas Raiders have done in recent years with players like defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

The Raiders should be very active after drafting Memphis guard Dylan Parham in round three, having five picks to utilize across the final four rounds, including three in the fifth-round after trading down in the third-round last night.

There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2022 NFL Draft here:

What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Begin?

Saturday: 9 a.m. PT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds

How Can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Television?

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

How Can I listen to the 2022 NFL Draft on the Radio?

SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.

Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2022 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?

Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.

Here is the entire fourth through seventh-round NFL Draft order:

4th Round:

106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cade Otton, TE, Washington

107. Houston Texans: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

108. Cleveland Browns: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

109. Seattle Seahawks: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

110. Baltimore Ravens: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

111. New York Jets: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

112. New York Giants: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

113. Washington Commanders: Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

114. New York Giants: Dane Belton, S, Iowa

115. Denver Broncos: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

116. Denver Broncos: Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State

117. New York Jets: Micheal Clemons, DE, Texas A&M

118. Minnesota Vikings (trade with Cleveland Browns): Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

119. Baltimore Ravens: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

120. Carolina Panthers (trade with Washington Commanders): Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

121. New England Patriots: Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

122. Las Vegas Raiders (trade with Minnesota Vikings): Zamir White, RB, Georgia

123. Los Angeles Chargers:

124. Cleveland Browns

125. Miami Dolphins

126. Las Vegas Raiders

127. New England Patriots

128. Baltimore Ravens

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Baltimore Ravens

131. Tennessee Titans

132. Green Bay Packers

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134. San Francisco 49ers

135. Kansas City Chiefs

136. Cincinnati Bengals

137. New England Patriots

138. Pittsburgh Steelers

139. Baltimore Ravens

140. Green Bay Packers

141. Baltimore Ravens

142. Los Angeles Rams

143. Tennessee Titans

5th Round:

144. Carolina Panthers

145. Seattle Seahawks

146. New York Giants

147. New York Giants

148. Chicago Bears

149. Carolina Panthers

150. Chicago Bears

151. Atlanta Falcons

152. Denver Broncos

153. Seattle Seahawks

154. Philadelphia Eagles

155. Dallas Cowboys

156. Cleveland Browns

157. Jacksonville Jaguars

158. Kansas City Chiefs

159. Indianapolis Colts

160. Los Angeles Chargers

161. New Orleans Saints

162. Denver Broncos

163. Tennessee Titans

164. Las Vegas Raiders

165. Las Vegas Raiders

166. Houston Texans

167. Dallas Cowboys

168. Buffalo Bills

169. Las Vegas Raiders

170. Houston Texans

171. Green Bay Packers

172. San Francisco 49ers

173. New York Giants

174. Cincinnati Bengals

175. Los Angeles Rams

176. Dallas Cowboys

177. Detroit Lions

178. Dallas Cowboys

179. Denver Broncos

6th Round:

180. Buffalo Bills

181. Detroit Lions

182. New York Giants

183. New England Patriots

184. Minnesota Vikings

185. Buffalo Bills

186. Chicago Bears

187. San Francisco 49ers

188. Jacksonville Jaguars

189. Washington Commanders

190. Atlanta Falcons

191. Minnesota Vikings

192. Indianapolis Colts

193. Dallas Cowboys

194. New Orleans Saints

195. Los Angeles Chargers

196. Baltimore Ravens

197. Jacksonville Jaguars

198. Jacksonville Jaguars

199. Carolina Panthers

200. New England Patriots

201. Arizona Cardinals

202. Cleveland Browns

203. Buffalo Bills

204. Tennessee Titans

205. Houston Texans

206. Denver Broncos

207. Houston Texans

208. Pittsburgh Steelers

209. Buffalo Bills

210. New England Patriots

211. Los Angeles Rams

212. Los Angeles Rams

213. Atlanta Falcons

214. Los Angeles Chargers

215. Arizona Cardinals

216. Indianapolis Colts

217. Detroit Lions

218. Los Angeles Rams

219. Tennessee Titans

220. San Francisco 49ers

221. San Francisco 49ers

7th Round:

222. Jacksonville Jaguars

223. Cleveland Browns

224. Miami Dolphins

225. Pittsburgh Steelers

226. Cincinnati Bengals

227. Las Vegas Raiders

228. Green Bay Packers

229. Seattle Seahawks

230. Washington Commanders

231. Buffalo Bills

232. Denver Broncos

233. Kansas City Chiefs

234. Denver Broncos

235. Jacksonville Jaguars

236. Los Angeles Chargers

237. Philadelphia Eagles

238. Los Angeles Rams

239. Indianapolis Colts

240. Washington Commanders

241. Pittsburgh Steelers

242. Carolina Panthers

243. Kansas City Chiefs

244. Arizona Cardinals

245. New England Patriots

246. Cleveland Browns

247. Miami Dolphins

248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

249. Green Bay Packers

250. Minnesota Vikings

251. Kansas City Chiefs

252. Cincinnati Bengals

253. Los Angeles Rams

254. Los Angeles Chargers

255. Los Angeles Chargers

256. Arizona Cardinals

257. Arizona Cardinals

258. Green Bay Packers

259. Kansas City Chiefs

260. Los Angeles Chargers

261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

262. San Francisco 49ers

