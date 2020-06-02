RaiderMaven
DE Ferrell Has Bulked Up in Offseason

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who started 15 games last season, has put on 13 pounds of muscle to weigh in at 275.USA TODAY Sports photo

Following an up-and-down rookie season, defensive end Clelin Ferrell promised that 2020 would be much better.

And during this off-season, the fourth overall pick 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders is doing everything to make that happen.

Vic Tapur of The Athletic reported after a talk with Ferrell’s personal coach Mark Hall, that Ferrell has been in the weight room, adding muscle, while also hitting the field to run and make sure he doesn’t lose any of his speed.

Tapur wrote: “The 6-foot-4 Ferrell bulked up and put on 13 pounds after an uneven rookie season that saw the No. 4 overall pick finish with 4.5 sacks, five batted passes and 24 solo tackles. Last season, Ferrell played at 262 pounds, and that doesn’t count a food-poisoning bout in Week 5 in London that robbed him of 15 pounds.”

With his additional size, Ferrell probably will be able to play defensive end and tackle for D-line coach Rod Martinelli.

Ferrell, a consensus All-American for 2018 national champion Clemson, promised as much when he spoke with reporters after last season, when he made 38 tackles, including 24 solo, and 4½ sacks.

“It was a large learning experience that was mainly a lot of fun,” Ferrell said of his rookie season. “There were ups and downs, good times and bad times, but the main thing was learning to push through obstacles during the entire season. That was something I enjoyed learning how to do, and it showed me I need to grow up in a few areas.

“I’m excited for the offseason because when I come back, it’s going to be [as] a completely different player. You probably won’t even recognize me. Seriously. I’m excited.”

Ferrell started 15 games last season, missing only the game in London against the Chicago Bears, and seemed to get better as the year progressed.

Coach Jon Gruden certainly wasn’t disappointed.

“I think he played pretty well,” Gruden said. “I think he had (4.5) sacks, recovered a fumble (against Denver in the season finale), batted down some balls, played good against the run.

“We asked him to do way too much early in this season. We had him playing inside quite a bit. … He didn’t do a lot of that at Clemson. So, I think next year when he becomes more of a full-time defensive end acclimated to the scheme better, I think he’ll show even more and more improvement.”

Ferrell is smart enough to know that’s not going to happen by chance.

