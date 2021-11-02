Raiders Derek Carr will Take the Blame

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr is the first person to step in and take the blame when someone else makes a mistake.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a hard time realizing that he wasn’t going to be everyone's best friend.

The Raiders' starting quarterback was featured on Harvester Sports Podcast, where he opened up on how the veteran leaders in Oakland provided him time to mature into the leader he is today.

“I think since I got to the NFL, when I first got here, I had Charles Woodson, Justin Tuck, I had real men, real leaders who took a lot of that for me. When Gru (Jon Gruden) was here, he was such a voice. I didn't have to say as much,” Carr said on not having to be so vocal early in his career.

Now in his ninth season with the Silver and Black, Carr has emerged as the veteran leader on a young Raiders team, but when things go wrong, he is the first person to take the blame and answer to the media on how he can improve and do better the next time.

“That's part of being a leader too, so I'm going to say that but I am going to go challenge the guys that need to do better. But I don't need to do that in front of the camera so everyone else can think better about me. I couldn't care less how you feel about me,” Carr said.

Taking the blame has shown that he has their back no matter what happens on the field, but in return he expects the players to acknowledge the errors and learn from their mistakes.

“It wasn't natural for me at first, because I just want to play football and be everybody’s friend, but it hit me at one point, that I'm not here to be your best friend,” Carr said.

“I had to come to the realization because what is really inside of me, is pushing people and holding them to that standard. I had to realize I'm not going to be for everybody and that's hard for my personality because I want everyone to like me, but I came to the realization that not everybody’s gonna like me. I'm not for everybody, I'm OK with that, because I'm going to challenge you to be your best.”

The Raiders organization has a real leader in the locker room who will carry this team on his back no matter what happens on and off the field.

