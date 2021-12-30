Raiders Picking Up the Tempo on Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders offense seemed to have a sense of urgency on Sunday, something they have lacked since the departure of Coach Jon Gruden.

The Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr has been outspoken, commenting about the lack of tempo of the offense.

After the departure of Coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders' offense stalled and no longer looked like the high-powered machine it was early in the season.

And in Sunday's win against the Denver Broncos, Carr and the rest of the offense seemed more aggressive.

“A little bit of both. One, I’m always trying to get in there and put as much pressure as fast as I possibly can. If it was up to me, I’d want to go no huddle every single snap and just go as fast as I can. That’s what I did in college. But there is a whole team to think about when you do things like that and so that’s why I don’t make those decisions,” Carr said.

Last week's game plan was to come in aggressively on offense, and offensive coordinator Greg Olson made the proper adjustments to allow Carr to execute plays quicker, and raise the tempo when needed.

“We definitely, Oly [Greg Olson], myself and our offense, we always want to push the tempo and make it fast and things like that. But there are times when you do want to slow it down and control the clock and things,” Carr added.

Time has been getting the best out of the Raiders this season, but as the Raiders found success running the ball, it allowed them to control the clock when they took over the lead. It's something they haven’t done much of this season.

“But for the most part I thought last week we were trying to do a really good job of keeping the pressure on and keeping the tempo fast and making them either show what they were doing or get their calls in faster, whatever the case may be. As an offense we are always trying to play fast and push the tempo on the opposing defense,” Carr said.

The Silver and Black look to have the same success on Sunday against an Indianapolis Colts defense that ranks among the top 10 in all major statistics, and keep their playoff hopes alive.

