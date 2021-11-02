Derek Carr learned great values in his role models

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr has valued hard work and dedication all his life, so staying focused and motivated is just part of his life.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr speaks upon his early life influencers and the people that continue to push him to be the very best version of himself.

Carr appeared as a guest on the Harvester Sports Podcast, where he opened up on how his father, a former NBA player has helped him be where he is today.

“He would always tell me, ‘Hey, just give me an hour a day. We’re gonna work as hard as we can at whatever sport you’re playing or whatever you’re doing and then you can do whatever else you want with the other 23, play video games, you can go swimming, you can hang out, do whatever you want,’” Carr said.

At times his father would be out of the house before he would get up and he’d come back home when he was asleep.

Seeing his father work so hard so he could provide his family a better life held him accountable for how hard he had to work.

As Carr got older, he wanted to find the most competitive, hardest working person out there professionally, at that time it was the late Kobe Bryant.

The late Kobe Bryant’s Mamba mentality set him apart from everyone else, and his influence has carried him all over the world.

Carr lives by the Mamba mentality. He studied him, read everything about him, watched every interview, and watched how hard he worked on the court so he can be the best version of himself.

“There have been losses where I come home and I work out, get home and get back on my computer and watch film. It's a constant, never ending self-improvement. The quest of being one's best, that’s the Mamba mentality. No matter what anybody said to me, no matter what anybody still says about me, I just smile, because I’m just going to work out in the end for me,” Carr said.

Blocking outside noise and focusing on what’s ahead, is far more important to Carr. He knows at the end of the day, he needs to work hard like his father and add in some of that Mamba mentality to stay focused and become the very best version of himself.

