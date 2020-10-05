Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Makes History

A huge milestone was broken in the Raiders franchise this Sunday afternoon.

Derek Carr's second touchdown against the Bills surpassed Ken Stabler's record for the most touchdown passes in franchise history.

Stabler's old record of 150 touchdowns came in his 10 seasons with the Silver and Black from 1970-1979.

Although it took Carr just seven seasons to break the franchise record for the most touchdowns in Raiders history, he nearly threw over 1,000 more passing attempts than Stabler.

Entering his 98th game as Raider, Carr threw his first touchdown pass of the game to Jason Witten in the second quarter, which tied the Raiders franchise record of 150 career passing touchdowns.

It came down to a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor that helped break the record.

"I took a moment and just thought about "The Snake," and his greatness. He's the best man, I just tip my hat to his family, they've been so gracious to me, so loving to me. I wish I could have met him, I wish I could have talked to him, and I wish I could learn from him-- I'm thankful," said Carr about what it meant to surpass Stabler's record.

Since being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, Carr has looked up all the Raiders stats and has had in mind that he will break them one day.

Carr now has two franchise's records, most career passing yards, and most career passing touchdowns.

Entering this season, we expected Carr to break the franchise's record. The question was, when?

Carr finished the 2019 season with 143 touchdowns. Thus far, he has eight and just four games into the 2020 season, that record is expected to grow.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: (Not Yet Available)

