Derek Carr wants to be a Raider for life

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr will not consider playing for another team, he wants to play as a Raider for the rest of his life.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reiterates that he will only consider playing for the Silver and Black and no other team.

The Raiders' starting quarterback appeared on Harvester Sports Podcast and made it clear that as contract negotiations stalled, he is only considering playing for the Raiders.

“I've been on record saying I'm not playing for anybody else, I'm a Raider and one day if by my choice or theirs I'm not that I'm not, I'll play golf and get really good at that,” said Carr.

Carr was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft and has been with the organization ever since.

In 2017, Carr signed a five-year contract extension worth $125 million.

Throughout his career, Carr has emerged as a leader, team captain, face of the franchise and has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

“I want to win a championship here. It means so much more. Could I leave and pick my team and ‘Well they got a great defense and they got this, oh shoot,’ I'll go there and make it easy. I mean, you see a lot of guys trying to do that and ain't doing that,” Carr said.

As he enters the final two years of that extension, he is leaving all negotiations to his agent, Timothy Younger, and the Raiders organization.

“They've been talking about it, they want to do it and all that kind of stuff. But for me, it's football time now, Once I'm in the season. Don't bring me down that nonsense. I don't care about that. ... So we'll figure that out another time.. But they know that there's a certain amount of respect that you want, but at the same time, I'm not trying to play anywhere else,” Carr said.

Carr is solely focused on football, and as long as he is playing football for this franchise, he will continue to give it his best in bringing another Lombardi Trophy to the Raiders organization.

