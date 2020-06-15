Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Profile: QB Derek Carr

Summer is upon us and what better way to await the 2020 NFL season than to start organizing your fantasy league.

It's never too early to do some research on potential players that may be available on draft day.

You are on the clock!

Raiders fans, you hope to add Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, and Darren Waller to your squad and help win your league.

You are in luck, for the next couple of days, I will provide valuable information to help relieve some of the stress upon your selection if a Raider is available.

Let's start with Derek Carr. Many have him projected in the late-late rounds as a back-up QB.

Carr's fantasy numbers struggled last season, but that had to do with things beyond his control. Those glaring holes have been repaired, and Raider Nation has a lot to be excited about when Carr gets under center.

The Raiders have added weapons through the draft and free agency to alleviate the pressure Carr endures on the backfield.

According to NFL Fantasy, Carr finished the season in 2019 with 244.36 points on a point per reception (PPR) league. Those numbers aren't great nor awful.

Based on the league as a whole, they are subpar to average at best. But he can't throw the ball and catch it.

At worst, Carr will be a reliable backup quarterback when your starter is on a bye week or matches up against a horrible defense. At best (and that is what we feel he will be), you selected an elite QB to lead your team that you don't have to pick early.

Through the beginning of the season, don't expect Carr to put up huge numbers, not just yet, but wait until he develops chemistry with his new receivers and hope they are in the hunt for the playoffs to make a push.

His 361 completions compared to 513 passing attempts helped him rack up 4,054 passing yards and 21 touchdowns last season. The problem he had were the eight interceptions, which at times seemed to be bonehead passes he should not have thrown.

But appearances are not reality.

The Jon Gruden system is predicated on throwing to a spot. It is a timing offense. When an inexperienced receiver or an injured one runs a wrong route, Carr takes the criticism, but it isn't the truth.

Although having one of the best offensive lines in football, he managed to get sacked 29 times. Depending on what league and who you are playing against, Carr will lose points for every interception and sack.

The opposing defense will gain points for every mishap Carr does on the field, including fumbles lost and receivers running inadequate or wrong routes. Raider Nation has every reason to feel optimistic. Those mistakes are behind this team.

Impressive rankings to look at if you are considering to draft Carr: NFL Network had him ranked as the No. 19 QB in 2019, and this year he has dropped to the No. 26 rated QB. ESPN has him listed at an average No. 27 QB on both PPR and non-PPR drafts. Yahoo Sports has him at the No. 170 player overall, and No. 6 QB taken off the board. Sports Illustrated has him ranked as the No. 98 overall player and No. 30 QB, and lastly Fantasy Pros has him as the No. 17 QB taken off the board, which lists the best of all rankings.

What does this mean?

Depending on how many players are in your league and how many quarterbacks s are being drafted, you can expect Carr to be there after the first 100 picks. Giving you an excellent chance to draft an outstanding quarterback up toward the late rounds.

Good luck!

