Carr’s Faith in Jesus Christ Carries beyond football.

No matter the circumstances in life, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has always thanked Jesus Christ.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr thanks Jesus Christ every day, no matter what happens.

Things happen in life that we just can’t understand why, and for the Raiders starting quarterback he’s no exception to that. Carr thanks Jesus Christ every day no matter what life brings to him.

“I've praised God through the hardest times of my life, not knowing if my son is going to wake up out of this surgery and I'm thanking God, "You're still good, you're still faithful, you're still awesome. After every loss, you're still good, I don't understand it, but you're awesome and I thank you,'” Carr said.

Carr opened up about his faith on the Harvester Sports Podcast.

“I'm playing football because that's what he called me to, if he calls me for something else, I'm doing that,” Carr added.

“I've had the opportunity to preach the gospel to people that are not even Raider fans, but they're fans of me,” Carr said.

The gospel has indeed changed his life and Carr has tried to return the favor by helping others through the gospel.

Everyone wants the fame, the money that comes with playing football in the NFL, but he tells them: “What if God hasn't called you to be an NFL quarterback? What if he's just called you to get your own family?

“I've seen people with all of those things crumble. You see what I'm saying so this is not the pinnacle of life."

The pinnacle of his career would be bringing a championship to the Raiders organization, but at the end of the day, he’s already won. Jesus won, so he already won.

Carr might be criticized for his actions but at the end of the day, what matters are the words God has said to him.

People who are not religious might miss the interpretation of what the gospel really is, who Jesus really is, don’t worry, Carr isn’t religious either. He has faith, faith that Jesus came, he died and he rose again.

That faith helps him come at peace with his life, thankful for what life has brought to him and how he can help the life of others through the gospel.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter