Raiders QB Couldn’t Ask For More With Coach Bisaccia

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sees why players around the league love interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

From the moment he took over as the Raiders interim head coach, following the resignation of Jon Gruden, players continue to praise him.

“Oh yeah, we love him. I'm sure some of y'all saw on Twitter and stuff like when he got the job, we had players like on other teams or that aren't even playing more saying like, 'I love this guy, you know,' and all that,” Carr said.

As said by many players, it is hard not to love Coach Bisaccia. If you just do right, you'll love the man.

“I think a lot of it has to do with just who he is as a person, how he believes. He's the same every day, so you know exactly what you're gonna get. As a player, that's all you can ask for, especially in this league,” Carr added.

Players expect honesty from coaches in the NFL. The feedback players want to receive is completely different from those in college.

Professional football is a business, and players expect coaches to be straight with them instead of sugar-coating things.

“Just be straight with me. What do I need to do better? What am I doing right?” Carr said.

In the NFL, players like Carr want coaches who keep pushing them and continue to push them to get better, and fortunately, he and the rest of the Raiders have that with Coach Bisaccia.

“Not only do we love him, even if someone doesn't love him, everyone in our locker room, we have to respect him, because he's always honest, he always tells it how it is, but you know, he has your back. He'll be the first one to have your back and as a player you really can't ask for more from a head coach,” Carr added.

Coach Bisaccia has taken over a team that has gone through a lot of turmoil the last few weeks. Through the troubled times, he’s been able to keep the locker room together and push his players to play at the highest level.

It would be hard to find someone who doesn't like Coach Bisaccia in the Raiders locker room, but it will be harder to find a coach in the league that will do what he has done with this team.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter