Derek Carr has no time for social media negativity

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr quickly blocks anybody on social media who is toxic to him or his team.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr quickly blocks anybody who is toxic and negative about him.

The Raiders' starting quarterback was interviewed on Harvester Sports Podcast, where he talked about how he deals with social media and the negative people that try to bring him down.

“Everyone who's negative about me now is because I blocked them,” said Carr.

It was tough at the beginning of his career, just because social media was so new. But as the years went on, Carr felt he was playing Whack-a-Mole with how many people he was blocking.

“I got people asking me like in interviews, ‘why did you block me?’, you probably said some stupid, like, period. So I'm at a point where I don't want negativity. Like if you have that, that's for the birds, man. You can have that,” said Carr.

Carr is not against social media. He may have blocked a lot of people who speak badly of him, but he has tried to surround himself with people that motivate him to do better.

“I want people to surround me that uplift me, encourage me and push me to be better, all that kind of stuff,” added Carr.

He understands that social media has created a platform for people to talk negatively to a certain group of people and allowing them to continue to speak is not what any player needs and it’s not what Carr needs.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter