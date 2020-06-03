Carr Speaks Out Against Injustice

by Tom LaMarre

Derek Carr of the Las Vegas has joined several white quarterbacks in speaking up in wake of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by white police officers last week in Minneapolis.

Carr spoke with Jim Trotter of NFL.com in discussing the unrest that has swept the country since Floyd’s killing, which Raiders owner Mark Davis called a murder in also speaking out a few days ago.

“For years, we have all been taught to just stay out of politics,” Carr said. “Not just as a white athlete, but all athletes in general. I think over the last couple of years, people have begun to break down these barriers by using their platform for what they believe is right.

“Something I was always taught as an athlete was to keep your head down and be you when there is a major headlining story. I use my platform to preach all over the world, which is an honor and a blessing. But recently, it started to weigh heavy on my heart that it was time to stand up and say what I have been feeling for a long time, disregarding what anyone from any standpoint had to say or think about it. I felt in my heart this was the right moment to speak up, to not care so much about politics but instead speak truth.

Carr went on: “ … My goal is simple, and that is to unite people. Nothing bigger, nothing smaller. Unity is how we will see real change occur. As a spiritual, God-fearing man, I believe that our country is dealing with major spiritual, heart and system issues. Therefore, I firmly believe the blood Jesus shed on the cross is the answer; not fighting and anger.

“I feel the same way today as I always have. I want everyone to feel loved and welcomed. I want every life to be so precious to everyone. I want people to love their neighbors just as they love themselves. I want a genuine respect and unity for every life that lives in these United States and calls it home.”

Carr, who said he was “disgusted” of the video showing Floyd’s death, has been joined by other white players such as Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles, top draft choice Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans who have spoken up on social media this week.

Carr had avoided addressing these topics in the past, including in 2017 when asked about why quarterback Colin Kaepernick, formerly with the San Francisco 49ers, remained unsigned (and still is) after starting an movement of kneeling during the National Anthem.

“There must be something else there,” Carr told Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. “Thank goodness I don't make those decisions “I just try to complete passes.”

Carr said he will continue to speak up when he sees what he considers injustice.